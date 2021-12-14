What to Know Download the Pro Word Cloud app from the Microsoft Store, then go to Insert > My Add-ins > Pro Word Cloud > Add .

> > > . Create or select a text box with the text you want, then select Create Word Cloud . Select the image to copy it, then paste it into the slide.

. Select the image to copy it, then paste it into the slide. Alternatively, use an online tool like Word Cloud, or look for PowerPoint templates with pre-designed word clouds.

This article explains how to make a word cloud in PowerPoint. These instructions apply to PowerPoint 2019, 2016, 2013, and Microsoft Office 365.

How Do I Create a Word Cloud?

To make a word cloud in PowerPoint, you need to use the Pro Word Cloud app.



You can also use the Pro Word Cloud app to make word clouds in Microsoft Word.



Download the Pro Word Cloud add-in from the Microsoft Store. Select Get it now, sign in to your Microsoft account if prompted, and provide the requested information. Open a slide in PowerPoint and go to the Insert tab.

Select My Add-ins.

Choose Pro Word Cloud, then select Add.

Select Text Box in the top toolbar and enter the text you want to use for the word cloud. To generate random text, type =RAND () in the text box and press Enter. In the right panel, choose your presets (font, colors, etc.) and select Create Word Cloud.

Select the image to copy it to your clipboard.

If you don't like the results, select Re-generate Word Cloud. If you want to change the presets, scroll down in the side panel, make the desired adjustments, and select Create Word Cloud.

Click in the current slide and press Ctrl+V (or Cmd+V on Mac) to paste the copied image. Move and resize the image to your liking, then delete the text box. Select the X in the side panel to close it.



If you don't like the default results, the Pro Word Cloud app allows you to customize the font, color, layout, case, and size of your word cloud. You can set a limit for the number of words, and you have the option to include common words (and, or, the, etc.).

If the same word appears multiple times in the text box, it will only show up once in the word cloud, but it may be larger than the other words. If you want to emphasize a specific word, make sure the word is repeated in the text.



Alternatively, use an online tool like WordClouds.com to make a word cloud you can download as an image and insert into PowerPoint. Slidemodel.com has free PowerPoint templates with pre-designed word clouds you can use.



What Is a Word Cloud in PowerPoint?

Word clouds, also called tag clouds, are images of words arranged in different orientations, colors, and sizes. They can be helpful in presentations and marketing for visualizing broad concepts. For example, in a presentation about customer service, you could create a word cloud made of related terms like “Quality assurance,” “Knowledge base,” and “Support ticket.”

