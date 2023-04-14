7 Ways to Make Windows 11 Look Like Windows 10

What to Know Open Settings > Personalization > Taskbar and select Left .

This article explains the best ways to make Windows 11 look more like Windows 10 and bring back some of the classic aspects such as the Windows 10 Start menu and icons.

This tips on this page can be applied to any computer, laptop, or tablet running Windows 11.

How to Configure Windows 11 to Look Like Windows 10

Here’s all the steps for how to get Windows 11 to look like Windows 10.



How to Bring the Windows 10 Start Menu Back to Windows 11

We've found different methods for changing the Windows 11 Start menu floating around online but most of these are too complex, have the potential to damage your operating system, and are usually undone every time a new Windows 11 system update rolls out.

By far the easiest and most effective way to change the appearance of the Windows 11 Start menu is to use a third-party app such as Start11. This app lets you change the Start menu’s appearance with just a few clicks and doesn’t negatively affect the rest of your settings or files.

Start11 does cost $5 but it also offers a 30-day free trial which lets you test most of its features. For this example, we’ll show the process of downloading and using the trial version. The full version can then be purchased at a later time from within the app.

Here’s how to bring the Windows 10 Start menu back to Windows 11.



Click Try Free from the Start11 website. The app installation file should begin downloading. Once the download has finished, double-click the installation file to install Start11. The app should automatically open once it finishes installing. Select Continue 30 Day Trial. Choose Windows 10 style. Open your Start menu, it will now resemble the Windows 10 Start menu. App icons can be moved by dragging them with your mouse. Right-click an icon you want to resize and select the appropriate Resize option.

How Do You Add the Windows 10 System Font to Windows 11?

Windows 10 primarily used the Segoe UI font throughout its lifespan though began testing Segoe UI Variable before the launch of Windows 11. Segoe UI Variable is basically the same font as Segoe UI but with better compatibility for a greater variety of screen types and sizes. There’s little point switching from one to the other as they’ll likely look identical on whichever monitor you’re using.

However, if you want to get rid of Segoe UI completely and try something radically different, there is a way to change the Windows 11 system font.

