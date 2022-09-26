How to Make WhatsApp Calls on a PC or Mac

What to Know First, go to Settings > Linked Devices > Link a Device .

> > . Then, scan the QR code on the WhatsApp desktop app for Windows or macOS.

Open a chat and select the Voice call or the Video call icon to begin a conversation.

This article will show you how to make free voice and video calls on Windows and an Apple Mac. Ensure you have the WhatsApp Desktop app installed for your operating system and that it's updated.

How to Call on WhatsApp Desktop

WhatsApp has a standard interface across devices. WhatsApp also syncs messages across all devices, making it easy to use the app regardless of the platform.

Note: WhatsApp supports desktop calling on Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer and macOS 10.13 and newer. Only one-to-one calls are supported now, though group calls may be included in future updates. Also, you will need a microphone and camera connected to your computer for calls. Video calling isn’t supported on devices without a camera.

How to Make WhatsApp Voice Calls in Windows or macOS

Here's how to use WhatsApp Desktop on Windows or macOS to make voice calls over a working internet connection.

Open the WhatsApp for Windows or macOS app and follow the instructions on the screen to link with the WhatsApp app on your phone. Open WhatsApp on your phone. Go to Settings > Linked Devices > Link a Device. Scan the QR Code on the desktop app with the WhatsApp scanner on your phone. Select the contact you want to make the WhatsApp call to on WhatsApp Desktop. Select the Voice call icon. Allow access to the microphone. Note: On Windows, select Go To Settings > Privacy & security > Microphone. On macOS, select Allow to give WhatsApp access to the microphone. Choose End Call to terminate the connection when the conversation ends.

How to Make WhatsApp Video Calls in Windows or macOS

The video call button is located next to the voice call. Follow the same steps to link the mobile app with the desktop app before you start a video call over the web.

Open the WhatsApp for Windows or macOS app. Follow the instructions on the screen to link with the WhatsApp app on your phone. Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to Settings > Linked Devices > Link a Device. Scan the QR Code on the desktop app with the WhatsApp scanner on your phone. Select the contact for the WhatsApp call. Select the Video call icon located next to the voice call icon. Give WhatsApp access to the camera and the microphone on the desktop. Note: On Windows, select Go To Settings > Privacy & security > Microphone. On macOS, select Allow to give WhatsApp access to the microphone and camera. Choose End Call to terminate the connection when the conversation ends.

How to Switch Between Voice and Video Calls on WhatsApp

You can also quickly switch from a voice call to a video call with a contact.

Start a voice call with a contact. Hover over the Camera icon during the call. You will see the Request to switch to video call mouseover information on top of the camera icon. Select the Camera icon. The contact will get a request for the switchover on their mobile or desktop app. They can choose to click OK or Switch to switch the call or select Cancel to decline and stay on the voice call.