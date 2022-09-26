Social Media > WhatsApp How to Make WhatsApp Calls on a PC or Mac Link your phone to your computer, and then use the desktop app By Saikat Basu Saikat Basu Twitter Writer University of Pune (India) Saikat has been a technology writer for 12+ years. His writing has appeared at MakeUseOf, OnlineTechTips, GoSkills, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section The Basics of Calling Make Voice Calls on a PC or Mac Make Video Calls on a PC or Mac Switch Between Voice and Video Frequently Asked Questions What to Know First, go to Settings > Linked Devices > Link a Device.Then, scan the QR code on the WhatsApp desktop app for Windows or macOS.Open a chat and select the Voice call or the Video call icon to begin a conversation. This article will show you how to make free voice and video calls on Windows and an Apple Mac. Ensure you have the WhatsApp Desktop app installed for your operating system and that it's updated. How to Call on WhatsApp Desktop WhatsApp has a standard interface across devices. WhatsApp also syncs messages across all devices, making it easy to use the app regardless of the platform. Note: WhatsApp supports desktop calling on Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer and macOS 10.13 and newer. Only one-to-one calls are supported now, though group calls may be included in future updates. Also, you will need a microphone and camera connected to your computer for calls. Video calling isn’t supported on devices without a camera. How to Make WhatsApp Voice Calls in Windows or macOS Here's how to use WhatsApp Desktop on Windows or macOS to make voice calls over a working internet connection. Open the WhatsApp for Windows or macOS app and follow the instructions on the screen to link with the WhatsApp app on your phone. Open WhatsApp on your phone. Go to Settings > Linked Devices > Link a Device. Scan the QR Code on the desktop app with the WhatsApp scanner on your phone. Select the contact you want to make the WhatsApp call to on WhatsApp Desktop. Select the Voice call icon. Allow access to the microphone. Note: On Windows, select Go To Settings > Privacy & security > Microphone. On macOS, select Allow to give WhatsApp access to the microphone. Choose End Call to terminate the connection when the conversation ends. How to Make WhatsApp Video Calls in Windows or macOS The video call button is located next to the voice call. Follow the same steps to link the mobile app with the desktop app before you start a video call over the web. Open the WhatsApp for Windows or macOS app. Follow the instructions on the screen to link with the WhatsApp app on your phone. Open WhatsApp on your phone and go to Settings > Linked Devices > Link a Device. Scan the QR Code on the desktop app with the WhatsApp scanner on your phone. Select the contact for the WhatsApp call. Select the Video call icon located next to the voice call icon. Give WhatsApp access to the camera and the microphone on the desktop. Note: On Windows, select Go To Settings > Privacy & security > Microphone. On macOS, select Allow to give WhatsApp access to the microphone and camera. Choose End Call to terminate the connection when the conversation ends. How to Switch Between Voice and Video Calls on WhatsApp You can also quickly switch from a voice call to a video call with a contact. Start a voice call with a contact. Hover over the Camera icon during the call. You will see the Request to switch to video call mouseover information on top of the camera icon. Select the Camera icon. The contact will get a request for the switchover on their mobile or desktop app. They can choose to click OK or Switch to switch the call or select Cancel to decline and stay on the voice call. FAQ How do I record WhatsApp calls? On an Android phone, use the built-in voice-recording app: Initiate the WhatsApp call, open the voice-recording app, and select Record. For iOS, you'll need a workaround. You can put your call on speakerphone and record it with another phone's voice-recording app or your laptop with an audio recorder. How do I block WhatsApp calls? To block a WhatsApp contact so you don't receive their calls on iOS: Go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Blocked > Add New. Select the contact you want to block. On Android, tap More Options > Settings > Account > Privacy > Blocked Contacts > Add. Select the contact you want to block. How do I mute WhatsApp calls? To mute calls from a specific contact, pull up the contact and tap their name. 