How to Make a Playlist on TikTok

In This Article
Expand
Jump to a Section
Make a Playlist
Reasons to Make Playlists
How Many Followers Are Needed?
Frequently Asked Questions

What to Know

Fastest method: press and hold a video of yours > Add to playlist > Create a playlist.Additional way: Profile > Videos > Sort videos into playlists.Playlists are only available to TikTok users with at least 10,000 followers.

Playlists are TikTok are only available to a select few. Here's how to go about making a playlist.

How Do I Make a Playlist on TikTok?

You can make a playlist using any of your own publicly-shared videos. Here are two ways to organize your videos into playlists for your viewers' convenience.

Make a Playlist From a Video

From the TikTok app, open one of your videos.

Tap the Menu icon and select Add to playlist.

You can also long-press on a video to open a pop-up menu with Add to playlist.

Choose Create a playlist.

Name your playlist. Pick a name that will help your followers find more of your content that interests them.

Create your playlist. Videos in that playlist will prompt viewers to look at the entire playlist.

Make a Playlist From Your Profile

From the TikTok app, go to your Profile. The icon is in the lower right.

Open the Videos tab. It's on the far left, beside private videos.

Choose Sort videos into playlists.

After you create one playlist, this option will disappear. To add more playlists, tap the plus sign beside your playlists.

Name your playlist.

Add videos to your playlist. You can add as many videos as you like, but videos can only be in one playlist at a time.

Reorder your videos. Sort your videos by view count, chronological order, or any other way you like.

Press Create playlist to save your playlist.

How Should You Use TikTok Playlists?

Organizing your videos into playlists makes it easier for people to find other relevant content of yours. With the huge variety of content on TikTok, playlists can be used to group videos in many novel ways. Here are a few strategies:

If you make a variety of content, categorize your videos, e.g. Cleaning Tips, Gaming, and Skit.If you make fictional content, use playlists to direct followers to other videos in the same series or storyline.If you participate in TikTok subcultures, name your playlists things like #BookTok, #BeautyTok, and #FilmTok to help others in that community find you.

How Many Followers Do You Need to Create a Playlist on TikTok?

If you can't find the playlist features anywhere, you may need to keep growing your following. You need at least 10,000 followers to access this feature (at the time of publication).

FAQ

How do I find TikTok playlists?

While watching a video, tap Playlist at the bottom, then tap any of the videos to get started. If you go to someone's profile, you can view their playlists in the Video tab.

How do I add music to my TikTok videos?

To add music to TikTok videos, record or upload a video and tap Sounds (the music note icon) to browse TikTok's built-in sound library.

How do I add my own sound on TikTok?

To add your own audio on TikTok, record or upload a video and tap Voiceover in the upper right to record a voiceover. You can also upload audio files using an app like Quik.