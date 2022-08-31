Looking for smooth, solid-color blocks to build up your base? Such blocks are rare, so it helps to know how to make Terracotta in Minecraft. Terracotta can be stained to produce different colors or glazed to create elaborate designs.

Information in this article applies to Minecraft on all platforms.

2:19 How to Make Terracotta in Minecraft

How to Get Terracotta in Minecraft

You can find Terracotta blocks if you search really hard, but it's easier to craft your own. To make Terracotta in Minecraft, smelt Clay blocks in a Furnace.



Mine Clay Balls. Search shallow waters for light-gray blocks. You'll need 4 Clay Balls for each Terracotta block you want to make, so collect as much as you can.

Make Clay. Combine 4 Clay Balls in the crafting grid. Craft a Furnace. To create a furnace, place 8 Cobblestones in the outer boxes of the crafting table's grid, leaving the box in the middle empty. To build a Crafting Table, use 4 Wood Planks of any type. Place your Furnace on the ground and interact with it to open the smelting menu. Put Clay in the top box on the left side of the smelting menu. Put a fuel source (like Coal or Logs) in the lower box on the left side of the smelting menu. Wait for the progress bar the fill. When the smelting process is complete, drag the Terracotta block into your inventory.

Where Can I Find Terracotta in Minecraft?

Terracotta appears naturally in badlands (also known as mesa biomes). One of the rarest biomes in Minecraft, badlands consist of canyons, red sand, and not much else. However, they're a great place to mine for Gold and Terracotta.

What Do I Need to Make Terracotta?

You only need a few materials to make Terracotta:

Clay Block (made from 4 clay balls)

Furnace (made from 8 Cobblestones)

How Can I Use Terracotta in Minecraft?

Terracotta blocks are smooth building blocks that can be stained and glazed in different colors. They are used purely for decorative purposes, and you can create a variety of vibrant patterns.

How to Make Terracotta Blocks of Different Colors

To stain Terracota in Minecraft, place any dye in the center of the Crafting Table and place 8 Terracotta blocks in the surrounding boxes. This will give you a solid-color building block.

You can make 16 different dyes by crafting, combining, or smelting specific materials: