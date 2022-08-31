Gaming > Game Play How to Make Terracotta in Minecraft Smelt Clay in a Furnace, then stain or glaze your Terracotta to make patterns By Robert Earl Wells III Published on August 31, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Get Terracotta Where to Find Terracotta What You'll Need Uses for Terracotta Make Terracotta in Different Colors Add Patterns to Terracotta Frequently Asked Questions Looking for smooth, solid-color blocks to build up your base? Such blocks are rare, so it helps to know how to make Terracotta in Minecraft. Terracotta can be stained to produce different colors or glazed to create elaborate designs. Information in this article applies to Minecraft on all platforms. 2:19 How to Make Terracotta in Minecraft How to Get Terracotta in Minecraft You can find Terracotta blocks if you search really hard, but it's easier to craft your own. To make Terracotta in Minecraft, smelt Clay blocks in a Furnace. Mine Clay Balls. Search shallow waters for light-gray blocks. You'll need 4 Clay Balls for each Terracotta block you want to make, so collect as much as you can. Make Clay. Combine 4 Clay Balls in the crafting grid. Craft a Furnace. To create a furnace, place 8 Cobblestones in the outer boxes of the crafting table's grid, leaving the box in the middle empty. To build a Crafting Table, use 4 Wood Planks of any type. Place your Furnace on the ground and interact with it to open the smelting menu. Put Clay in the top box on the left side of the smelting menu. Put a fuel source (like Coal or Logs) in the lower box on the left side of the smelting menu. Wait for the progress bar the fill. When the smelting process is complete, drag the Terracotta block into your inventory. Where Can I Find Terracotta in Minecraft? Terracotta appears naturally in badlands (also known as mesa biomes). One of the rarest biomes in Minecraft, badlands consist of canyons, red sand, and not much else. However, they're a great place to mine for Gold and Terracotta. What Do I Need to Make Terracotta? You only need a few materials to make Terracotta: Clay Block (made from 4 clay balls)Furnace (made from 8 Cobblestones) How Can I Use Terracotta in Minecraft? Terracotta blocks are smooth building blocks that can be stained and glazed in different colors. They are used purely for decorative purposes, and you can create a variety of vibrant patterns. How to Make Terracotta Blocks of Different Colors To stain Terracota in Minecraft, place any dye in the center of the Crafting Table and place 8 Terracotta blocks in the surrounding boxes. This will give you a solid-color building block. You can make 16 different dyes by crafting, combining, or smelting specific materials: Dye Materials Method Black Ink Sac or Lily of the Valley Crafting Blue Lapis Lazuli or Cornflower Crafting Brown Cocoa Beans Crafting Cyan Blue+Green Dye Crafting Gray White+Black Dye Crafting Green Cactus Smelting Light Blue Blue Orchid or Blue+White Dye Crafting Lime Sea Pickle or Green+White Dye Smelting Orange Orange Tulip or Red+Yellow Dye Crafting Pink Pink Tulip, Peony, or Red Dye+White Dye Crafting Purple Blue+Red Dye Crafting Red Poppy, Red Tulip, Rose Bush, or Beetroot Crafting White Bone Meal or Lily of the Valley Crafting Yellow Dandelion or Sunflower Crafting How Do I Add Patterns to Terracotta? To glaze your stained Terracota in different patterns, smelt it in a Furnace. Placing glazed Terracotta blocks will result in different patterns depending on which direction you're facing when you set them on the ground. With four possible patterns for 16 colors, that makes for 64 unique designs you can make with glazed Terracotta. FAQ How durable is terracotta? Terracotta blocks are comparable to most stone blocks in terms of durability. Two blocks can absorb a Creeper's explosion completely, but they will be destroyed in the process. Similarly, a single terracotta block can guard against a Creeper blast from one tile away and protect whatever is behind it, but the block will be destroyed. Are there other ways to get terracotta? Thanks to the Village & Pillage Update, which released in 2019, it's also possible to purchase terracotta blocks from stonemason villagers. Villagers will take on the stonemason job if they claim a job site block near a stonecutter. How do I remove color from a terracotta block? Once a terracotta block has been dyed, the color can't be removed or changed. You can, however, replace blocks with ones of different colors. What does "Error Code: Terracotta" mean? A Terracotta error code means that Minecraft isn't able to sign into your Microsoft account. Make sure your version of Minecraft is up to date, and double-check that your sign in details are correct. Then continue to attempt to sign in for a couple of minutes, after which you should be able to push past the error and get back to the game. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies