How to Make Your Snapchat Score Go Up a Lot

What to Know Send as many Snaps as you can. Snapping multiple people is even better.

Make sure to open all your unread Snaps, and add Snaps to your story regularly.

Messaging your friends won't increase your Snap Score.

This article explains how you can increase your Snapchat Score. On a basic level, Snapchat Score goes up when you Snap people, so you are going to need Snapchat friends, and more importantly, you'll need Snapchat friends you communicate with a lot. Unfortunately, there isn't a good way to increase your score by yourself.

How to Get Your Snap Score Up

Snapchat score is increased with Snaps you send or receive, along with Stories you post. There are other ways to get points, but these aren't nearly as consistent and generally aren't efficient ways to increase your Snapchat score.

The following steps are the best ways to increase Snapchat Score. Do these over time, and you'll have a huge Snapchat Score.

Snap your friends often . This is, by far, the most important thing you can do to increase your Score.

. This is, by far, the most important thing you can do to increase your Score. Send Snaps to multiple people at once . This method is an effective way of getting more Score out of a single Snap, because each person you send a Snap to earns you a point. Of course, don't spam your friends.

. This method is an effective way of getting more Score out of a single Snap, because each person you send a Snap to earns you a point. Of course, don't spam your friends. Open all of your Snaps . Leaving Snaps unread means leaving Snapchat Score on the table. However, sending messages over Snapchat won't increase your score.

. Leaving Snaps unread means leaving Snapchat Score on the table. However, sending messages over Snapchat won't increase your score. Add friends . If you add a friend and they add you back, you'll get a point, so if anybody you know is on Snapchat and you aren't friends, it's time to get that sorted. You won't get points from adding random accounts, however, so don't try to game the system to get points from adding friends; they have to add you back to contribute to your score.

. If you add a friend and they add you back, you'll get a point, so if anybody you know is on Snapchat and you aren't friends, it's time to get that sorted. You won't get points from adding random accounts, however, so don't try to game the system to get points from adding friends; they have to add you back to contribute to your score. Maintain your Streaks. Snapchat Streaks encourage users to Snap each other every day, and if you maintain these, you'll have a steady supply of points.

Snapchat Score Tips and Tricks

If you notice your Snap Score not going up, it may be time to update your Snapchat app. Make sure to keep your app up-to-date if you care about your score.

Be wary of any services that claim to increase Snap Scores. These programs are against Snapchat's rules, don't usually work, and if they do, you risk Snapchat banning your account.

Lastly, if you're interested in Snapchat Trophies, don't expect those to unlock once you hit a certain Snap Score. You earn Snapchat Trophies by doing specific things, like taking a Snap video without voice or using a particular filter.