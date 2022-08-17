How to Make Smooth Stone in Minecraft

Smelt regular Stone in a Furnace, then use Smooth Stone to craft a Blast Furnace

By Robert Earl Wells III
Published on August 17, 2022

If you know how to make Smooth Stone in Minecraft, you can do more than build attractive structures. You can also craft a more powerful furnace that requires less fuel.

Information in this article applies to Minecraft on all platforms.

How to Get Smooth Stone in Minecraft

To make Smooth Stone in Minecraft, smelt Cobblestone in a Furnace to make Stone, and then smelt the Stone:

  1. Mine some Cobblestones. Collect at least a few dozen blocks.

    Cobblestones in Minecraft

  2. Craft a Furnace. In a Crafting Table, place 8 Cobblestones in the outer boxes, leaving the center box empty.

    A Furnace in the Minecraft crafting grid

    If you don't have a Crafting Table, make one using 4 Wood Planks of any type.

  3. Place the Furnace on the ground and open it to bring up the smelting menu.

    A Furnace in Minecraft

  4. Put 1 Cobblestone in the top box on the left side of the Furnace menu.

    Cobblestones in the top box of the left side of the Furnace menu

  5. Put a fuel source (e.g. Coal or Wood) in the bottom box on the left side of the Furnace menu.

    Coal in the bottom box of the left side of the Furnace menu

  6. Wait for the progress bar to fill. When the smelting process is complete, drag the Stone into your inventory.

    Stone in the Furnace menu in Minecraft

  7. Put the Stone you just made in the top box on the left side of the Furnace menu. Add more fuel if necessary.

    A Stone being smelted in a Furnace in Minecraft

  8. Wait for the progress bar to fill. When the smelting process is complete, drag the Smooth Stone into your inventory.

    Smooth Stone a Furnace in Minecraft

What Do You Need to Make Smooth Stone?

All you need to make Smooth Stone is a Crafting Table, Cobblestones, and fuel for smelting (like Coal, Wood, etc.). You need 8 Cobblestones to make a furnace and 1 Cobblestone per Smooth Stone.

What Can You Do With Smooth Stone in Minecraft?

Smooth Stones and Smooth Stone Slabs are primarily used as building materials, so you can sometimes find them inside homes. Smooth Stones must be mined with a pickaxe.

More importantly, Smooth Stones can be used to build a more efficient furnace.

How Make a Blast Furnace in Minecraft

A Blast Furnace can smelt items twice as fast as a regular Furnace, which means you need just half the amount of fuel you normally would.

  1. Put 3 Iron Ingots in the top row of the Crafting Table.

    3 Iron Ingots In the top row of the 3X3 grid

    To make Iron Ingots, smelt Iron Ores in a Furnace.

  2. In the second row, put an Iron Ingot in the first box, a Furnace in the middle box, and another Iron Ingot in the third box.

    An Iron Ingot in the first box, a Furnace in the second box, and an Iron Ingot in the third box of the crafting grid

  3. Put 3 Smooth Stones in the bottom row of the Crafting Table.

    3 Smooth Stones in the bottom row of the crafting grid

  4. Drag the Blast Furnace into your inventory.

    A Blast Furnace in the crafting grid

How to Make Smooth Stone Slabs in Minecraft

In a Crafting Table, place 3 Smooth Stones in a row to craft Smooth Stone Slabs. These types of blocks take up half the amount of space as other blocks, making them ideal for building stairs.

A Smooth Stone Slab in a Crafting Table in Minecraft

How to Make Smooth Stone Slab Stairs

To make stairs, place any regular block on the ground, then place a Stone Slab on top of it. Next, place another Stone Slab on the ground beside the regular block, then break the regular block.

Smooth Stone Slabs in Minecraft

Continue building up to create your staircase. Technically, you'll still have to jump to ascend your stairs, but they look nice.

Smooth Stone Slab stairs in Minecraft
FAQ
  • How do I make Stone Bricks in Minecraft?

    To make regular Stone Bricks, put four Stone Blocks in the lower-left corner of your crafting table. Once you make them, you can combine them with Moss Blocks or Vines to create Mossy Stone Bricks. You also have a 37.7% chance of getting a Stone Brick from a Mason's Chest in a Village.

  • How do I make Cracked Stone Bricks in Minecraft?

    To make Cracked Stone Bricks, start with a regular Stone Brick. Then, smelt it in a Furnace with your fuel of choice. The result will be a Cracked Stone Brick.

