If you know how to make Smooth Stone in Minecraft, you can do more than build attractive structures. You can also craft a more powerful furnace that requires less fuel.

How to Get Smooth Stone in Minecraft

To make Smooth Stone in Minecraft, smelt Cobblestone in a Furnace to make Stone, and then smelt the Stone:



Mine some Cobblestones. Collect at least a few dozen blocks. Craft a Furnace. In a Crafting Table, place 8 Cobblestones in the outer boxes, leaving the center box empty. If you don't have a Crafting Table, make one using 4 Wood Planks of any type. Place the Furnace on the ground and open it to bring up the smelting menu. Put 1 Cobblestone in the top box on the left side of the Furnace menu. Put a fuel source (e.g. Coal or Wood) in the bottom box on the left side of the Furnace menu. Wait for the progress bar to fill. When the smelting process is complete, drag the Stone into your inventory. Put the Stone you just made in the top box on the left side of the Furnace menu. Add more fuel if necessary. Wait for the progress bar to fill. When the smelting process is complete, drag the Smooth Stone into your inventory.

What Do You Need to Make Smooth Stone?

All you need to make Smooth Stone is a Crafting Table, Cobblestones, and fuel for smelting (like Coal, Wood, etc.). You need 8 Cobblestones to make a furnace and 1 Cobblestone per Smooth Stone.



What Can You Do With Smooth Stone in Minecraft?

Smooth Stones and Smooth Stone Slabs are primarily used as building materials, so you can sometimes find them inside homes. Smooth Stones must be mined with a pickaxe.

More importantly, Smooth Stones can be used to build a more efficient furnace.



How Make a Blast Furnace in Minecraft

A Blast Furnace can smelt items twice as fast as a regular Furnace, which means you need just half the amount of fuel you normally would.

Put 3 Iron Ingots in the top row of the Crafting Table. To make Iron Ingots, smelt Iron Ores in a Furnace. In the second row, put an Iron Ingot in the first box, a Furnace in the middle box, and another Iron Ingot in the third box. Put 3 Smooth Stones in the bottom row of the Crafting Table. Drag the Blast Furnace into your inventory.

How to Make Smooth Stone Slabs in Minecraft

In a Crafting Table, place 3 Smooth Stones in a row to craft Smooth Stone Slabs. These types of blocks take up half the amount of space as other blocks, making them ideal for building stairs.

How to Make Smooth Stone Slab Stairs

To make stairs, place any regular block on the ground, then place a Stone Slab on top of it. Next, place another Stone Slab on the ground beside the regular block, then break the regular block.

Continue building up to create your staircase. Technically, you'll still have to jump to ascend your stairs, but they look nice.