What to Know Design your shirt in any image editing app using the official shirt template.

Test your shirt in Roblox Studio to make sure it works.

You need to pay 10 Robux to upload a shirt, but T-shirts are free.

This article explains how to make a Roblox shirt, including instructions for creating, testing, and uploading shirts. Instructions are also included for creating Roblox T-shirts, which is a simpler process.

To upload a shirt in Roblox, you need to pay a fee. Users can upload t-shirts without paying a fee, but t-shirts only place a simple image on your avatar's chest.

How to Create a Shirt in Roblox

To create a shirt in Roblox, you need to download a template (it's in the PNG file format) and then place a design on it using the image editing app of your choice. You can use a free online photo editor, a free app like Gimp, professional graphics editing software like Photoshop, or whatever you're comfortable with.

After you've created your shirt design, you can pay a fee to upload it to Roblox. Uploading a shirt also allows you to wear it yourself, whether or not you want to sell it to others.

The following instructions show how to create a Roblox shirt using Pixlr E, because it’s a free web-based image editing app anyone can use, but you can use any image editing app.

Here’s how to make a Roblox shirt:



Download the Roblox shirt template file. Open the file in an image editing app. Modify the template, making sure to stay inside the colored boxes. Optional: If you want your shirt to leave the hands or hands and forearms bare, select and delete and delete the lower row or two rows from the arm templates. Depending on the app you’re using, you may need to add a transparency layer first. Save the image as a PNG with transparency. Your Roblox shirt is now ready to be uploaded, but you should test it first.

How to Test a Roblox Shirt

You can upload a Roblox shirt as soon as you’ve created the template, but it’s a good idea to test it first. Roblox charges Robux every time you upload a shirt, so uploading without testing first can be a costly mistake. Testing allows you to make sure the shirt looks the way you want it to, and it can help you iron out any issues prior to forking over any Robux.

Here’s how to test a Roblox shirt:



Open Roblox Studio, and click Classic Baseplate. Click Save to Roblox. Name your test game and click Save. Right-click Images. Click Add Images. Select your shirt template and click Open. Click Plugins. You can also click the x on the import window to close it if it's getting in the way, as you won't need it anymore. Click Build Rig. With the R15 tab highlighted, click Block Rig. Move your mouse over Dummy in the Explorer pane, and click the +. Click Shirt. Click Clothing. Click ShirtTemplate in the Appearance tab. Click your shirt template. This is what your shirt will look like in-game. You can click and hold the right mouse button and move the mouse to turn the camera and use the mouse scroll wheel to zoom in and out to see the shirt from different angles. Repeat steps 8-14 with different rigs to make sure the shirt will look right on each one. In this example, you might consider moving the text down a little bit so that it looks better on the non-block rigs.

How to Upload a Roblox Shirt

Once you’ve tested your Roblox shirt and made any necessary changes, you’re ready to upload it. Roblox used to require a premium account to upload shirts, but now they charge Robux every time you upload a new design. That means you’ll need to buy some Robux to complete the upload process. Additionally, Roblox reviews each shirt design. That means your design won’t be available until it has gone through the review process.

Here’s how to upload a Roblox shirt:



Navigate to Roblox's create page and click Manage my experiences if you see the splash page. Click Shirts. Click Choose File. Select your shirt template and click Open. Click Upload. Roblox will review your shirt, and it will be available after it clears the review process.

How to Create and Upload a Roblox T-Shirt

Roblox t-shirts are simpler than shirts, and you don’t have to pay to upload or use them. Unlike shirts, which require a template and allow you to customize your avatar’s arms and back, t-shirts only place an image on your avatar’s chest. Since you don’t need to pay to upload t-shirts, and they’re so much simpler, you don’t need to test them either.

Here’s how to create and upload a Roblox t-shirt:



Open your image editing app and create an image with the dimensions of 512x512 pixels. Design your t-shirt to look the way you want. Fill the entire space with your design. Save your t-shirt design as a .png file. Navigate to Roblox's develop page and click T-Shirts. Click Choose File. Select your t-shirt file and click Open. Click Upload. Your shirt will be available after it passes the review process.