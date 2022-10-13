How to Make a Roblox Shirt

Design your own Roblox shirt, test it, and upload it too

What to Know

  • Design your shirt in any image editing app using the official shirt template.
  • Test your shirt in Roblox Studio to make sure it works.
  • You need to pay 10 Robux to upload a shirt, but T-shirts are free.

This article explains how to make a Roblox shirt, including instructions for creating, testing, and uploading shirts. Instructions are also included for creating Roblox T-shirts, which is a simpler process.

To upload a shirt in Roblox, you need to pay a fee. Users can upload t-shirts without paying a fee, but t-shirts only place a simple image on your avatar's chest.

How to Create a Shirt in Roblox

To create a shirt in Roblox, you need to download a template (it's in the PNG file format) and then place a design on it using the image editing app of your choice. You can use a free online photo editor, a free app like Gimp, professional graphics editing software like Photoshop, or whatever you're comfortable with.

After you've created your shirt design, you can pay a fee to upload it to Roblox. Uploading a shirt also allows you to wear it yourself, whether or not you want to sell it to others.

The following instructions show how to create a Roblox shirt using Pixlr E, because it’s a free web-based image editing app anyone can use, but you can use any image editing app.

Here’s how to make a Roblox shirt:

  1. Download the Roblox shirt template file.

  2. Open the file in an image editing app.

    The Roblox shirt template in an image editing app.

  3. Modify the template, making sure to stay inside the colored boxes.

    A custom Roblox shirt design using the template.

  4. Optional: If you want your shirt to leave the hands or hands and forearms bare, select and delete and delete the lower row or two rows from the arm templates.

    Depending on the app you’re using, you may need to add a transparency layer first.

    A custom Roblox shirt with transparency and deleted sections highlighted

  5. Save the image as a PNG with transparency.

    Saving a Roblox shirt template as a PNG with transparency.

  6. Your Roblox shirt is now ready to be uploaded, but you should test it first.

How to Test a Roblox Shirt

You can upload a Roblox shirt as soon as you’ve created the template, but it’s a good idea to test it first. Roblox charges Robux every time you upload a shirt, so uploading without testing first can be a costly mistake. Testing allows you to make sure the shirt looks the way you want it to, and it can help you iron out any issues prior to forking over any Robux.

Here’s how to test a Roblox shirt:

  1. Open Roblox Studio, and click Classic Baseplate.

    Classic Baseplate highlighted in Roblox Studio.

  2. Click Save to Roblox.

    Save to Roblox highlighted in Roblox Studio.

  3. Name your test game and click Save.

    Save highlighted in Roblox Studio.

  4. Right-click Images.

    Images highlighted in Roblox Studio.

  5. Click Add Images.

    Add Images highlighted in Roblox Studio.

  6. Select your shirt template and click Open.

    Roblox Shirt template and Open highlighted.

  7. Click Plugins.

    Plugins highlighted in Roblox Studio.

    You can also click the x on the import window to close it if it's getting in the way, as you won't need it anymore.

  8. Click Build Rig.

    Build Rig highlighted in Roblox Studio.

  9. With the R15 tab highlighted, click Block Rig.

    Block Rig highlighted in Roblox Studio.

  10. Move your mouse over Dummy in the Explorer pane, and click the +.

    The + highlighted next to Dummy in the Explorer frame.

  11. Click Shirt.

    Shirt highlighted in the Explorer pane.

  12. Click Clothing.

    Clothing highlighted in the Explorer tab.

  13. Click ShirtTemplate in the Appearance tab.

    ShirtTemplate highlighted in the Explorer pane.

  14. Click your shirt template.

    Roblox Shirt and the shirt template image highlighted.

  15. This is what your shirt will look like in-game.

    A custom Roblox shirt displayed in Roblox Studio.

    You can click and hold the right mouse button and move the mouse to turn the camera and use the mouse scroll wheel to zoom in and out to see the shirt from different angles.

  16. Repeat steps 8-14 with different rigs to make sure the shirt will look right on each one.

    Several Roblox models wearing a custom shirt.

    In this example, you might consider moving the text down a little bit so that it looks better on the non-block rigs.

How to Upload a Roblox Shirt

Once you’ve tested your Roblox shirt and made any necessary changes, you’re ready to upload it. Roblox used to require a premium account to upload shirts, but now they charge Robux every time you upload a new design. That means you’ll need to buy some Robux to complete the upload process. Additionally, Roblox reviews each shirt design. That means your design won’t be available until it has gone through the review process.

Here’s how to upload a Roblox shirt:

  1. Navigate to Roblox's create page and click Manage my experiences if you see the splash page.

    Manage my experiences highlighted on the Roblox website.

  2. Click Shirts.

    Shirts highlighted on the Roblox My Creations page.

  3. Click Choose File.

    Choose File highlighted on the Roblox website.

  4. Select your shirt template and click Open.

    A Roblox shirt template and Open highlighted in uploading a Roblox t-shirt.

  5. Click Upload.

    Upload for 10 Robux highlighted on the Roblox website.

  6. Roblox will review your shirt, and it will be available after it clears the review process.

How to Create and Upload a Roblox T-Shirt

Roblox t-shirts are simpler than shirts, and you don’t have to pay to upload or use them. Unlike shirts, which require a template and allow you to customize your avatar’s arms and back, t-shirts only place an image on your avatar’s chest. Since you don’t need to pay to upload t-shirts, and they’re so much simpler, you don’t need to test them either.

Here’s how to create and upload a Roblox t-shirt:

  1. Open your image editing app and create an image with the dimensions of 512x512 pixels.

    The width and height highlighted in creating a t-shirt template for Roblox.

  2. Design your t-shirt to look the way you want. Fill the entire space with your design.

    A blank image ready to make a t-shirt for Roblox.

  3. Save your t-shirt design as a .png file.

    Saving a Roblox t-shirt as a PNG.

  4. Navigate to Roblox's develop page and click T-Shirts.

    T-Shirts highlighted in My Creations on the Roblox website.

  5. Click Choose File.

    Choose File highlighted on the Roblox website.

  6. Select your t-shirt file and click Open.

    A Roblox t-shirt design and Open highlighted in uploading a Roblox t-shirt.

  7. Click Upload.

    Upload highlighted on the Roblox website.

  8. Your shirt will be available after it passes the review process.

