Before you can start mining and crafting, you need to know how to make a pickaxe in Minecraft. Pickaxes can be crafted from wood, stone, iron, gold, diamonds, or even Netherite.

The instructions in this article apply to Minecraft on all platforms.



3:50 How to Make a Pickaxe in Minecraft

How Do You Craft a Pickaxe in Minecraft?

To make a pickaxe, you need 2 Sticks and 3 of another item. The steps are basically the same no matter what type you're making. The only exception is the Nethrite Pickaxe, which requires a Smithing Table.

The easiest tool to make is a Wooden Pickaxe since all you need is wood. Wooden Pickaxes will mine basic stone blocks:



Make Sticks. Use 2 Wood Planks of the same type.

Make Wood Planks using Blocks of Wood you get from punching trees. Make a Crafting Table. Use 4 Wood Planks of the same type. Put the Crafting Table on the ground and open it, then place 3 Wooden Planks in the top row. Place 2 Sticks in the middle boxes of the second and third rows.

How Do You Make a Stone Pickaxe in Minecraft?

To craft a Stone Pickaxe, open your Crafting Table, place 3 Cobblestone in the top row, then place 2 Sticks in the middle of the second and third rows.

Stone Pickaxes mine stone blocks faster than Wooden Pickaxes, and they are twice as durable. They can also mine Iron Ore and Lapis Lazuli.

In the Java version, you can use other types of stones (instead of Cobblestone) to craft Stone Pickaxes.

How Do You Make an Iron Pickaxe in Minecraft?

To craft an Iron Pickaxe, open your Crafting Table, place 3 Iron Ingots in the top row, then place 2 Sticks in the middle of the second and third rows.

Craft Iron Ingots by smelting Iron Ore in a Furnace. An Iron Pickaxe is needed to mine Gold, Redstone, and Diamonds.



How Do You Make a Golden Pickaxe in Minecraft?

To craft a Golden Pickaxe, open your Crafting Table, place 3 Gold Ingots in the top row, then place 2 Sticks in the middle of the second and third rows.

Craft Gold Ingots by smelting Raw Gold in a Furnace. Golden Pickaxes mine stone blocks faster than other pickaxes, but they are the least durable. They cannot mine Diamonds.

How Do You Make a Diamond Pickaxe in Minecraft?

To craft a Diamond Pickaxe, open your Crafting Table, place 3 Diamonds in the top row, then place 2 Sticks in the middle of the second and third rows.

To mine Diamonds, use an Iron Pickaxe or stronger on Diamond Ore. You need a Diamond Pickaxe to mine Obsidian and Ancient Debris in the Nether. It's the most durable pickaxe, but it's not as fast as a Golden Pickaxe.

You can add enchantments to Pickaxes using an Enchantment Table or an Enchanted Book and an Anvil.

How Do You Make a Netherite Pickaxe in Minecraft?

To craft a Netherite Pickaxe, combine a Diamond Pickaxe and a Netherite Ingot in a Smithing Table. Follow these steps:

Mine 4 Ancient Debris. Use a Diamond Pickaxe. Ancient Debris can only be found in The Nether, so build a Nether Portal if you don't have one.

Mine 4 Raw Gold. Use an Iron Pickaxe or stronger on Gold Ore. Use the Furnace to smelt your 4 Ancient Debris into 4 Netherite Scraps.

Use the Furnace to smelt 4 Raw Gold into 4 Gold Ingots. In a Crafting Table, combine your 4 Gold Ingots and 4 Netherite Scraps to make a Netherite Ingot. It doesn't matter how you arrange them. Craft a Smithing Table. In a Crafting Table, place 2 Iron Ingots in the first two boxes of the top row, then place 2 Wood Planks (any type) in the first two boxes of the middle and bottom rows.

Place your Smithing Table on the ground and open it. Put a Diamond Pickaxe in the left box and a Netherite Ingot in the right box, then drag the Netherite Pickaxe into your inventory.

