Knowing how to make Paper in Minecraft is essential for crafting maps, books, and other helpful items. Fortunately, all you need is a Crafting Table and some Sugar Cane.

The information in this article applies to Minecraft on all platforms.

2:12 How to Make Paper in Minecraft

How to Get Paper in Minecraft

Here are the steps for crafting Paper in Minecraft:

Make a Crafting Table. Use 4 Wood Planks of any type (Oak Wood Planks, Jungle Wood Planks, etc.). Collect 3 Sugar Cane. Sugar Cane grows in stalks near water in most biomes. Place your Crafting Table on the ground and interact with it to open the 3X3 crafting grid. Place 3 Sugar Cane in the middle row to make 3 Paper. Don't forget to drag the Paper into your inventory.

Paper can also be found inside treasure chests in shipwrecks and enemy strongholds.

Uses for Paper in Minecraft

Paper can be combined with other materials to craft several items. Here's everything you can do with paper:

Make a Map. Place a Compass in the middle of the Crafting Table and 8 Papers in the remaining boxes to make an Empty Locator Map. Use the map to create a sketch of your surroundings. You can also use Paper to craft banners and a Cartography Table to customize your map.

in the middle of the Crafting Table and in the remaining boxes to make an Empty Locator Map. Use the map to create a sketch of your surroundings. You can also use Paper to craft banners and a Cartography Table to customize your map. Make Fireworks. Combine Paper with Gunpowder to make Firework Rockets. Include Firework Stars to create dazzling displays, or use them to propel yourself as you fly with the Elytra.

with to make Firework Rockets. Include Firework Stars to create dazzling displays, or use them to propel yourself as you fly with the Elytra. Trade Paper for Emeralds. Librarian villagers will exchange your Paper for Emeralds, which can in turn be traded for rare items.

Craft Enchanted Books. To make a book, open a Crafting Table and put 2 Papers in the first and second boxes of the top row, put 1 Paper in the middle of the second row, and put 1 Leather in the middle of the bottom row. If you enchant a book using an Enchantment Table, the enchantment can be transferred to other items.

