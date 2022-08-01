Gaming > Game Play How to Make Paper in Minecraft You can't have firework rockets without paper By Robert Earl Wells III Published on August 1, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Making the Paper Using the Paper Frequently Asked Questions Knowing how to make Paper in Minecraft is essential for crafting maps, books, and other helpful items. Fortunately, all you need is a Crafting Table and some Sugar Cane. The information in this article applies to Minecraft on all platforms. 2:12 How to Make Paper in Minecraft How to Get Paper in Minecraft Here are the steps for crafting Paper in Minecraft: Make a Crafting Table. Use 4 Wood Planks of any type (Oak Wood Planks, Jungle Wood Planks, etc.). Collect 3 Sugar Cane. Sugar Cane grows in stalks near water in most biomes. Place your Crafting Table on the ground and interact with it to open the 3X3 crafting grid. Place 3 Sugar Cane in the middle row to make 3 Paper. Don't forget to drag the Paper into your inventory. Paper can also be found inside treasure chests in shipwrecks and enemy strongholds. Uses for Paper in Minecraft Paper can be combined with other materials to craft several items. Here's everything you can do with paper: Make a Map. Place a Compass in the middle of the Crafting Table and 8 Papers in the remaining boxes to make an Empty Locator Map. Use the map to create a sketch of your surroundings. You can also use Paper to craft banners and a Cartography Table to customize your map. Make Fireworks. Combine Paper with Gunpowder to make Firework Rockets. Include Firework Stars to create dazzling displays, or use them to propel yourself as you fly with the Elytra. Trade Paper for Emeralds. Librarian villagers will exchange your Paper for Emeralds, which can in turn be traded for rare items. Craft Enchanted Books. To make a book, open a Crafting Table and put 2 Papers in the first and second boxes of the top row, put 1 Paper in the middle of the second row, and put 1 Leather in the middle of the bottom row. If you enchant a book using an Enchantment Table, the enchantment can be transferred to other items. FAQ What is Paper Minecraft? Paper Minecraft is a fan-made game for web browsers. It's a two-dimensional, side-scroll version of the original Minecraft. Can you make Paper in Minecraft without Sugar Cane? No. If you need a lot of paper, start a garden by planting Sugar Cane on dirt or sand next to water in a well-lit environment. When you harvest your Sugar Cane, leave the bottom block so that it will keep growing back. Can you write on Paper in Minecraft? Yes. Craft a Book and Quill using a Book, a Feather, and an Ink Sac. Equip it and use it to write notes in Minecraft. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit