What to Know Use someone else's iPhone or iPad to make a Memoji, then send it to yourself on WhatsApp and save it as a sticker.

Or, download the Bitmoji app and create your personal emoji, then install GBoard to use it in text messages.

Other personal emoji apps for Android include Samsung AR Emoji, Zepeto, Face Cam, and VideoMoji.

This article explains how to make a Memoji on Android. The instructions apply to all Android phones and tablets.

Can You Get Memoji on Android?

Officially, Memojis are exclusive to the Apple Messages app, which isn't available for Android. If you know someone who has an iPhone or iPad, ask them if you can borrow it to create your own Memoji.

You can then send it to your Android device in a message and save your Memoji for later use. For example, you can save it as a sticker in WhatsApp and use it in your messages.

You can't edit your Memeoji on WhatsApp, so you'll have to use someone else's iOS device. There's no way to send Apple Memojis in the default Android messaging app, but there is a workaround that lets you send text messages with personalized emojis.



How Can I Make My Own Emoji for Android?

Although you can't make Memojis with the Apple Messages app on Android, there are many ways to use your own personalized emojis on Android. The best option is Bitmoji because it's compatible with the GBoard keyboard app. Follow these steps up and use Memojis on Android:

Download Bitmoji from the Google Play Store on your Android device. After creating and registering an account, tap the boy or girl to choose a gender (you can change this later). Next, the app will ask you to take a selfie so it can create your avatar. Once that's done, you can customize it to your liking using the tools at the bottom of the screen. Tap Save to dress your emoji, then tap Save again when you're finished.

Download GBoard from the Google Play Store on your Android device. Open the app and follow the prompts to make it your default Android keyboard.

Open any messaging app, bring up the keyboard, tap the comma (,)+smiley key in the lower-left, then tap the Smiley face icon that pops up above it.

Tap the Bitmoji icon at the bottom to choose from your Bitmojis.

What Is the Best Memoji App for Android?

Some Samsung devices include an AR Emoji creator built into the Camera app. After you make your custom emoji, you can find it under your stickers on the Samsung keyboard. Your personal emojis will also be saved to your photos.

Google Play has a few other apps for creating free Memojis on Android: