How to Make Mechanical Keyboard Quieter

Mechanical keyboards are typically louder than other keyboards because the mechanical switches make noise when you press them. Some keys are louder than others, though, and there are ways to make a mechanical keyboard quieter even without replacing the keys.

Is There a Way to Make Mechanical Keyboards Quieter?

There are several ways to make a mechanical keyboard quieter, but they don’t all work in every situation. If you have clicky keys, for example, you can replace them with silent linear keys. If your keys are already designed to be quiet, then noise probably indicates a lack of lubrication, worn-out o-rings, or the switches themselves may be wearing out.

Here are the ways you can make a mechanical keyboard quieter:

Press the keys carefully : If you have a specific type of tactile switch, you can prevent making noise by only pushing down on the keys just enough for the press to register but not hard enough to trigger the clicking sound.

: If you have a specific type of tactile switch, you can prevent making noise by only pushing down on the keys just enough for the press to register but not hard enough to trigger the clicking sound. Use a desk mat : If you have tactile or linear switches, but they’re still too loud, a cushioned desk mat can absorb some sounds.

: If you have tactile or linear switches, but they’re still too loud, a cushioned desk mat can absorb some sounds. Add a dampener : Take apart your keyboard, and check to see if there’s space to install a thin foam sheet in the bottom. If there is, the foam will help soak up some of the clicking noise from your keys.

: Take apart your keyboard, and check to see if there’s space to install a thin foam sheet in the bottom. If there is, the foam will help soak up some of the clicking noise from your keys. Install or replace your o-rings : Pop off your keycaps and check for o-rings on the switch stems. If there aren’t any o-rings, install some. If there are old o-rings present, replace them.

: Pop off your keycaps and check for o-rings on the switch stems. If there aren’t any o-rings, install some. If there are old o-rings present, replace them. Modify your key stabilizers : Big keys like your spacebar have stabilizers. If you take your keyboard apart, you can use a soft material like a bandaid to add a cushion, clip off parts of the stabilizer that strike the circuit board, or add some lubrication.

: Big keys like your spacebar have stabilizers. If you take your keyboard apart, you can use a soft material like a bandaid to add a cushion, clip off parts of the stabilizer that strike the circuit board, or add some lubrication. Lubricate your switches : Remove each switch from the keyboard, take them apart with tweezers or a switch opener, and place them in a lubrication stand. Apply lube with a paintbrush, then reassemble.

: Remove each switch from the keyboard, take them apart with tweezers or a switch opener, and place them in a lubrication stand. Apply lube with a paintbrush, then reassemble. Replace the switches: If you have clicky switches, the only way to make them quieter is to replace them. Use linear switches, and choose silent linear switches for the quietest option possible. Hot-swappable switches can be removed and replaced with a puller, but soldered switches need to be desoldered.

How Do You Lubricate Mechanical Keyboard Switches?

Mechanical keyboard switches have to be removed and disassembled to lubricate them. You can take them apart without removing them, but that risks breaking the switches. Hot-swappable switches are easier to lube than soldered ones because they have to be desoldered to remove them.

If you're taking things apart to lubricate your switches, that's a good time to clean your keyboard.

Here’s how to lubricate mechanical keyboard switches:



Remove the switch caps using a keycap puller.

Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire Remove the switches using a switch puller.

Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire You can't remove soldered switches with a switch puller. You need to desolder them to remove them. You can lubricate a soldered switch without removing it, but doing so may damage it. Take apart each switch using a switch opener or tweezers.

Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire Don’t lose any of the internal components. Using tweezers can damage the switch. If possible, place the switches in a switch lubing station.

Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire Apply lube to each switch with a paintbrush.

Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire Reassemble the switches.

Jeremy Laukkonen / Lifewire Place the switches back in the keyboard.

Place the keycaps back on the switches.



How Do You Dampen a Mechanical Keyboard?

There are three ways to dampen a mechanical keyboard. You can place the keyboard on a desk mat, take the keyboard apart and place foam in the base, or install o-rings. If your keyboard already has o-rings, then replacing them may also help dampen your mechanical keyboard.

Using o-rings can make the keys feel mushy instead of crisp. If you don’t like how your keys feel with o-rings, you have to choose between the sound reduction and the different feeling when pushing the keys.

Here’s how to install or replace o-rings on a mechanical keyboard:

