What to Know Start by crafting eight chiseled stone bricks and one netherite ingot.

In your crafting table, place the netherite ingot in the center and surround it with chiseled stone bricks.

Drag the lodestone from the crating table into your inventory.

This article explains how to make a lodestone in Minecraft (any version), as well as how to gather and craft the required materials. It also explains what the lodestone is for in Minecraft.

Where Can I Get a Lodestone in Minecraft?

The lodestone is a block you can craft in Minecraft using eight chiseled stone bricks and one netherite ingot. You’ll need to start by making a crafting table and a furnace if you don’t already have them, and obtain some coal or charcoal for the furnace. You’ll also need to create a Nether Portal, and make sure you have basic equipment like a pickaxe, torches, and armor for your journey to the Nether.

Here’s how to make a lodestone in Minecraft:



Open your crafting table interface. Place a netherite ingot in the center box. Surround the netherite ingot with chiseled stone bricks. Drag the lodestone from the crafting table to your inventory.

What Is a Lodestone in Minecraft?

The lodestone is a Minecraft block which changes the way your compass works. It’s crafted from eight stone bricks, which you can make from cobblestone, and one netherite ingot. Netherite ingots are harder to come by, as you need to venture through a Nether Portal to locate one of the required ingredients. Netherite ingots also require gold, so you’ll have to grab your pickaxe and do some mining as well.

What Can You Do With a Lodestone?

The purpose of a lodestone in Minecraft is to change the way compasses work in the game. Without a lodestone, your compass will always point toward the spawn point where you and other players first start out. This is useful if you build your house and other facilities near the spawn point, but it’s useless if you built your base elsewhere and don’t really care about the location of the original spawn point.

Once you’ve crafted a lodestone, you can place it anywhere you like. You can also break a lodestone with a pickaxe, pick it up, and place it elsewhere if you change your mind. To activate a lodestone, you can interact with it using a compass. After you do that, the compass will always point you back toward the lodestone in the future.

How Do You Get a Lodestone Compass?

To get a lodestone compass, you first need to craft a compass and a lodestone. You can then connect the compass to the lodestone, so it always points you towards that lodestone.

Here’s how to get a lodestone compass in Minecraft:



Craft a compass and a lodestone. Place the lodestone in a useful location, like near your house or base. Equip your compass, and use it on the lodestone. Windows 10 and Java Edition : Right-click and hold.

: Right-click and hold. Mobile : Tap and hold.

: Tap and hold. PlayStation : Press and hold the L2 button.

: Press and hold the L2 button. Xbox : Press and hold the LT button.

: Press and hold the LT button. Nintendo: Press and hold the ZL button. The name of the compass will change to lodestone compass. When you move away from the lodestone, the lodestone compass will always point toward it.

If you want to move your lodestone after you’ve associated it with a compass, place your lodestone compass in a chest prior to breaking the lodestone. You can then break the lodestone, place it somewhere else, remove the lodestone compass from the chest, and it will still work.

How Do You Get Netherite Ingot in Minecraft?

To get a netherite ingot, you need to build a portal and enter the Nether. These ingots are made from nether scraps and gold, and nether scraps are made from ancient debris. Ancient debris are located in the lower levels of the Nether, so you’ll need to take some supplies and hunt around until you find some.

Here’s how to get a netherite ingot in Minecraft:



Enter a portal and go to the Nether. Locate ancient debris. Ancient debris are typically located in the lower parts of the Nether. Mine the ancient debris, and pick them up. Place ancient debris in your furnace along with a fuel source like coal. Remove nether scraps from the furnace, and open your crafting table interface. Place four nether scraps and four gold ingots in the following pattern. Move the netherite ingot from your crafting table to your inventory.

How Do You Get Chiseled Stone Bricks in Minecraft?

You also need chiseled stone bricks to make a lodestone. Chiseled stone bricks are made with cobblestone. You’ll also need a furnace with some fuel and a crafting table.

Here’s how to make chiseled stone bricks in Minecraft:

