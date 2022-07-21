How to Make a Group Chat in Instagram

What to Know In the app: Direct Message > Create New Message > enter names of the people you wish to add > Chat .

> enter names of the people you wish to add > . On the website: Direct Message > Send Message > Type in names of the people > Next > Type your message.

Type in names of the people > > Type your message. Group chats enable you to send private photos and files, as well as make video calls to the group.

This article shows you how to make a group chat on Instagram as well as how to invite people to the group chat. We'll explain how to do so via the Instagram app and the website.



How Do You Create a Group Chat?

With Instagram often most popular on Android and iOS, it's very simple to create a group chat. Here's how to do so.

On Instagram, tap the Direct Message arrow. Tap Create New Message. Enter the names of at least two friends you wish to add to the group chat, or tick them in the suggested column. Tap Chat. Enter the message you wish to send to them and tap the send button as usual to message the group.

How Do You Create a Group Chat on the Website?

Creating a group chat on the Instagram website is a very similar process. Here's what to do.

Log into Instagram's website and click the Direct Message arrow icon. Click Send Message. Type in the names of the people you wish to add to the group chat, or click their names. Click Next. Type in the message you wish to send then use Enter on your keyboard.

How Do I Invite New People to an Existing Group Chat?

If you want to add people to an existing group chat, the process takes seconds on either the Instagram app or website. Here's how to do so.

The screenshots are for the mobile version, but the same method applies for the website.

Tap/Click the group name at the top of the screen. Tap/Click Add People. Add people by either entering their name or by tapping/clicking their name in the Suggested list. Tap Next. Tap Add to confirm they will be added and they can see previous messages. The new additions will now be part of the group chat.

What Can I Do in a Group Chat on Instagram?

In a group chat, you can do the same things as you can in a private direct message. Here's an overview.



Some of these features require you to be an admin of the group.

Add up to 32 people . Instagram group chats are capable of hosting 32 users at once.

. Instagram group chats are capable of hosting 32 users at once. Send photos . You can send private photos or videos to the group chat.

. You can send private photos or videos to the group chat. Send links . You can send links to other users on the group chat.

. You can send links to other users on the group chat. Send stickers or files . You can send stickers or files privately via the group chat.

. You can send stickers or files privately via the group chat. Make video calls . In a group chat, you can arrange a group video call.

. In a group chat, you can arrange a group video call. Rename the group. You can name the group something memorable so it's easy to spot in a list (or if you have so many groups you may forget).

You can name the group something memorable so it's easy to spot in a list (or if you have so many groups you may forget). You can make other people admins. You can give other people the power to approve new members.