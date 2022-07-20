Software & Apps > Google Apps How to Make an Image Transparent in Google Slides Format Options allow you to make an image somewhat or fully transparent By Jon Martindale Jon Martindale Twitter Writer Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Make Images Transparent Make Shapes Transparent Make an Image Background Transparent Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Right-click or tap and hold on the image and select Format Options.Use the Transparency slider to set the image's transparency to 100%, or whatever you want. This article will explain how to change an image's transparency on Google Slides. How to Make Google Slides Images Transparent Google Slides has its own transparency slider for all images, so if you want to make an image transparent, that's the best way to do it. Insert the image into the slide if it isn't there already, then select the image by clicking or tapping it. Then right-click or tap and hold on the image and select Format Options from the menu. Select Adjustments from the right-hand menu. Use the Transparency slider to set the transparency to whatever percentage you like. To make the image turn completely transparent, move the slider all the way to the right. How to Make a Shape Transparent in Google Slides Changing the opacity of shapes on Google Slides is a little different, but the process is still quick and easy. Insert the shape you want to change to transparent if you haven't already, then follow these steps: Select the shape you want to make transparent, then select the Fill icon in the toolbar. It looks like a half-full paint pot tipping to the right. Select the Transparent button at the bottom of the Fill window. The shape will become completely transparent. There is no transparency slider with shapes. How to Make an Image Background Transparent Google Slides has the ability to make entire images transparent, as per the steps above. If you want to make a background image transparent in Google Slides, you can use those same steps and it'll make that image as transparent as you want. However, if you want to make the background of an image transparent (as opposed to the whole image in its entirety), delete a background, or make the backdrop disappear, that's a whole different process. You'll need to use specialized background removal services and tools. Ditch the Photobombers and Remove the Background From an Image There's also a tool to remove the background of an image using Microsoft Word. FAQ How do I embed video in Google Slides? To embed a video in Google Slides, select where you want the video and go to Insert > Video. It defaults to YouTube Search. Search for and select the video you want, or select By URL and paste a video's URL into the text box. Click Select to insert the video, and then drag it to its location. How do I put a GIF in Google Slides? To insert a GIF into Google Slides, copy its URL from a source like GIPHY, and click the slide where you want to add the GIF. Go to Insert > Image > By URL, paste the GIF's URL, and click Insert. Or, click Insert > Upload From Computer and add the GIF from your hard drive. How do I change the slide size in Google Slides? To change the slide size in Google Slides, open the presentation and select File > Page Setup. Click on the drop-down menu displaying Widescreen 16:9 and choose your preferred slide size. Select Apply. Or, go to File > Page Setup > Custom and enter a size. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit