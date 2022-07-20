How to Make an Image Transparent in Google Slides

What to Know Right-click or tap and hold on the image and select Format Options .

. Use the Transparency slider to set the image's transparency to 100%, or whatever you want.

This article will explain how to change an image's transparency on Google Slides.

How to Make Google Slides Images Transparent

Google Slides has its own transparency slider for all images, so if you want to make an image transparent, that's the best way to do it.

Insert the image into the slide if it isn't there already, then select the image by clicking or tapping it. Then right-click or tap and hold on the image and select Format Options from the menu. Select Adjustments from the right-hand menu. Use the Transparency slider to set the transparency to whatever percentage you like. To make the image turn completely transparent, move the slider all the way to the right.

How to Make a Shape Transparent in Google Slides

Changing the opacity of shapes on Google Slides is a little different, but the process is still quick and easy. Insert the shape you want to change to transparent if you haven't already, then follow these steps:

Select the shape you want to make transparent, then select the Fill icon in the toolbar. It looks like a half-full paint pot tipping to the right. Select the Transparent button at the bottom of the Fill window. The shape will become completely transparent. There is no transparency slider with shapes.

How to Make an Image Background Transparent

Google Slides has the ability to make entire images transparent, as per the steps above. If you want to make a background image transparent in Google Slides, you can use those same steps and it'll make that image as transparent as you want.

However, if you want to make the background of an image transparent (as opposed to the whole image in its entirety), delete a background, or make the backdrop disappear, that's a whole different process. You'll need to use specialized background removal services and tools.

There's also a tool to remove the background of an image using Microsoft Word.

