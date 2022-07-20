How to Make an Image Transparent in Google Slides

Format Options allow you to make an image somewhat or fully transparent

By
Jon Martindale
Headshot of Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Writer
Jon Martindale has been a feature tech writer for more than 10 years. He's written for publications such as Digital Trends, KitGuru, and ITProPortal.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on July 20, 2022

What to Know

  • Right-click or tap and hold on the image and select Format Options.
  • Use the Transparency slider to set the image's transparency to 100%, or whatever you want.

This article will explain how to change an image's transparency on Google Slides.

How to Make Google Slides Images Transparent

Google Slides has its own transparency slider for all images, so if you want to make an image transparent, that's the best way to do it.

  1. Insert the image into the slide if it isn't there already, then select the image by clicking or tapping it. Then right-click or tap and hold on the image and select Format Options from the menu.

    Accessing formatting options for an image on Google Slides.

  2. Select Adjustments from the right-hand menu.

    Selecting Adjustments in Google Slides formatting options menu.

  3. Use the Transparency slider to set the transparency to whatever percentage you like. To make the image turn completely transparent, move the slider all the way to the right.

    Setting transparency for an image in Google Slides with Transparency Slider highlighted

How to Make a Shape Transparent in Google Slides

Changing the opacity of shapes on Google Slides is a little different, but the process is still quick and easy. Insert the shape you want to change to transparent if you haven't already, then follow these steps:

  1. Select the shape you want to make transparent, then select the Fill icon in the toolbar. It looks like a half-full paint pot tipping to the right.

    Selecting a shape in Google Slides with Fill icon highlighted

  2. Select the Transparent button at the bottom of the Fill window.

    Setting a shape to transparent in Google Slides with Transparent highlighted

  3. The shape will become completely transparent. There is no transparency slider with shapes.

How to Make an Image Background Transparent

Google Slides has the ability to make entire images transparent, as per the steps above. If you want to make a background image transparent in Google Slides, you can use those same steps and it'll make that image as transparent as you want.

However, if you want to make the background of an image transparent (as opposed to the whole image in its entirety), delete a background, or make the backdrop disappear, that's a whole different process. You'll need to use specialized background removal services and tools.

There's also a tool to remove the background of an image using Microsoft Word.

FAQ
  • How do I embed video in Google Slides?

    To embed a video in Google Slides, select where you want the video and go to Insert > Video. It defaults to YouTube Search. Search for and select the video you want, or select By URL and paste a video's URL into the text box. Click Select to insert the video, and then drag it to its location.

  • How do I put a GIF in Google Slides?

    To insert a GIF into Google Slides, copy its URL from a source like GIPHY, and click the slide where you want to add the GIF. Go to Insert > Image > By URL, paste the GIF's URL, and click Insert. Or, click Insert > Upload From Computer and add the GIF from your hard drive.

  • How do I change the slide size in Google Slides?

    To change the slide size in Google Slides, open the presentation and select File > Page Setup. Click on the drop-down menu displaying Widescreen 16:9 and choose your preferred slide size. Select Apply. Or, go to File > Page Setup > Custom and enter a size.

Was this page helpful?