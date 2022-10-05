Gaming > Game Play How to Make Green Dye in Minecraft Smelt a Cactus in a Furnace to get dye for your beds, banners, and stained glass By Robert Earl Wells III Updated on October 5, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Make Green Dye What You'll Need Use for Green Dye Make Lime Dye Make Green Concrete Powder Make Green Stained Glass Frequently Asked Questions If you know how to make Green Dye in Minecraft, you can add color to beds, banners, wool, and much more. You can also craft stained glass, Green Concrete Powder, and even more dyes. Information in this article apples to Minecraft on all platforms. How to Make Green Dye in Minecraft To make Green Dye, smelt a Cactus in a Furnace. Follow these steps: Mine a Cactus. Cacti grow in desert and badland biomes. Make a Furnace. On a Crafting Table, place 8 Cobblestones or Blackstones in the outer boxes leaving the middle box empty. Set the Furnace on the ground and open it to access the smelting menu. Put the Cactus in the top box on the left side of the menu. Put a fuel source (e.g. Coal or Wood) in the bottom box on the left side of the Furnace menu. Wait for the progress bar to fill. When the smelting process is complete, drag the Green Dye into your inventory. What Is the Recipe for Green Dye in Minecraft? You only need a few materials to make Green Dye: 1 CactusA FurnaceFuel (e.g. Coal, Wood) What Can You Use Green Dye for in Minecraft? Add Green Dye to any of the following items in the crafting grid to make it green: BannersCandlesLeather ArmorShulker BoxesTerracottaWhite BedsWhite CarpetsWhite Wool Geen Dye can also be used to make other items including light green or cyan dyes. How Do I Make Lime Dye in Minecraft? To get Lime Dye. combine Green Dye with White Dye, or smelt a Sea Pickle. To get Cyan Dye, combine Green Dye with Blue Dye, or smelt a Blue Orchid. You can make 16 different dyes in Minecraft by smelting or combining certain materials: Dye Materials Method Black Ink Sac or Lily of the Valley Crafting Blue Lapis Lazuli or Cornflower Crafting Brown Cocoa Beans Crafting Cyan Blue+Green Dye Crafting Gray White+Black Dye Crafting Green Cactus Smelting Light Blue Blue Orchid or Blue+White Dye Smelting or Crafting Lime Sea Pickle or Green+White Dye Smelting or Crafting Orange Orange Tulip or Red+Yellow Dye Crafting Pink Pink Tulip, Peony, or Red Dye+White Dye Crafting Purple Blue+Red Dye Crafting Red Poppy, Red Tulip, Rose Bush, or Beetroot Crafting White Bone Meal or Lily of the Valley Crafting Yellow Dandelion or Sunflower Crafting Combine Green Dye with Gunpowder to craft Firework Stars, which can be used to create fireworks displays. How to Make Green Concrete Powder To make Green Concrete Powder, combine 1 Green Dye, 4 Gravel, and 4 Sand blocks on a Crafting Table. How to Make Green Stained Glass To make Green Stained Glass, put 1 Green Dye in the middle of the Crafting Table and put 8 Glass blocks in the other boxes. FAQ Can I make Green Dye in Minecraft without a Cactus? No, you can't make regular Green Dye without a Cactus. However, you can make lime green by smelting a Sea Pickle in a Furnace. How do I dye banners in Minecraft? Before you craft a banner, dye the wool the color you want your banner to be. Alternatively, place a White Banner in the Crafting Table, then arrange dyes around it to make different patterns. How do I dye armor in Minecraft? In the Java edition, you can just combine dye and leather armor in the crafting grid. In other versions, craft a Cauldron, use a Bucket to fill it with water, then choose a dye and an item. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies