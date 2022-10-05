If you know how to make Green Dye in Minecraft, you can add color to beds, banners, wool, and much more. You can also craft stained glass, Green Concrete Powder, and even more dyes.

Information in this article apples to Minecraft on all platforms.

How to Make Green Dye in Minecraft

To make Green Dye, smelt a Cactus in a Furnace. Follow these steps:

Mine a Cactus. Cacti grow in desert and badland biomes. Make a Furnace. On a Crafting Table, place 8 Cobblestones or Blackstones in the outer boxes leaving the middle box empty. Set the Furnace on the ground and open it to access the smelting menu. Put the Cactus in the top box on the left side of the menu.

Put a fuel source (e.g. Coal or Wood) in the bottom box on the left side of the Furnace menu.

Wait for the progress bar to fill. When the smelting process is complete, drag the Green Dye into your inventory.

What Is the Recipe for Green Dye in Minecraft?

You only need a few materials to make Green Dye:

1 Cactus

A Furnace

Fuel (e.g. Coal, Wood)

What Can You Use Green Dye for in Minecraft?

Add Green Dye to any of the following items in the crafting grid to make it green:

Banners

Candles

Leather Armor

Shulker Boxes

Terracotta

White Beds

White Carpets

White Wool

Geen Dye can also be used to make other items including light green or cyan dyes.

How Do I Make Lime Dye in Minecraft?

To get Lime Dye. combine Green Dye with White Dye, or smelt a Sea Pickle. To get Cyan Dye, combine Green Dye with Blue Dye, or smelt a Blue Orchid.

You can make 16 different dyes in Minecraft by smelting or combining certain materials:

