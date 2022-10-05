How to Make Green Dye in Minecraft

Smelt a Cactus in a Furnace to get dye for your beds, banners, and stained glass

By Robert Earl Wells III
Updated on October 5, 2022

If you know how to make Green Dye in Minecraft, you can add color to beds, banners, wool, and much more. You can also craft stained glass, Green Concrete Powder, and even more dyes.

Information in this article apples to Minecraft on all platforms.

How to Make Green Dye in Minecraft

To make Green Dye, smelt a Cactus in a Furnace. Follow these steps:

  1. Mine a Cactus. Cacti grow in desert and badland biomes.

    Mining a Cactus in Minecraft

  2. Make a Furnace. On a Crafting Table, place 8 Cobblestones or Blackstones in the outer boxes leaving the middle box empty.

    A Furnace in a Crafting Table in Minecraft

  3. Set the Furnace on the ground and open it to access the smelting menu. Put the Cactus in the top box on the left side of the menu.

    A Cactus in a Furnace in Minecraft

  4. Put a fuel source (e.g. Coal or Wood) in the bottom box on the left side of the Furnace menu.

    Putting Wood Planks in a Furnace in Minecraft

  5. Wait for the progress bar to fill. When the smelting process is complete, drag the Green Dye into your inventory.

    Green Dye in a Furnace in Minecraft

What Is the Recipe for Green Dye in Minecraft?

You only need a few materials to make Green Dye:

  • 1 Cactus
  • A Furnace
  • Fuel (e.g. Coal, Wood)

What Can You Use Green Dye for in Minecraft?

Add Green Dye to any of the following items in the crafting grid to make it green:

  • Banners
  • Candles
  • Leather Armor
  • Shulker Boxes
  • Terracotta
  • White Beds
  • White Carpets
  • White Wool

Geen Dye can also be used to make other items including light green or cyan dyes.

A Green Bed in a Crafting Table in Minecraft

How Do I Make Lime Dye in Minecraft?

To get Lime Dye. combine Green Dye with White Dye, or smelt a Sea Pickle. To get Cyan Dye, combine Green Dye with Blue Dye, or smelt a Blue Orchid.

Lime Dye in the crafting grid in Minecraft

You can make 16 different dyes in Minecraft by smelting or combining certain materials:

Dye Materials   Method
Black Ink Sac or Lily of the Valley Crafting
Blue Lapis Lazuli or Cornflower Crafting
Brown Cocoa Beans Crafting
Cyan Blue+Green Dye Crafting
Gray White+Black Dye Crafting
Green Cactus Smelting
Light Blue Blue Orchid or Blue+White Dye Smelting or Crafting
Lime Sea Pickle or Green+White Dye Smelting or Crafting
Orange Orange Tulip or Red+Yellow Dye Crafting
Pink Pink Tulip, Peony, or Red Dye+White Dye Crafting
Purple Blue+Red Dye Crafting
Red Poppy, Red Tulip, Rose Bush, or Beetroot Crafting
White Bone Meal or Lily of the Valley Crafting
Yellow Dandelion or Sunflower Crafting

Combine Green Dye with Gunpowder to craft Firework Stars, which can be used to create fireworks displays.

How to Make Green Concrete Powder

To make Green Concrete Powder, combine 1 Green Dye, 4 Gravel, and 4 Sand blocks on a Crafting Table.

Green Concrete Powder in a Crafting Table in Minecraft

How to Make Green Stained Glass

To make Green Stained Glass, put 1 Green Dye in the middle of the Crafting Table and put 8 Glass blocks in the other boxes.

Green Stained Glass in a Crafting Table
FAQ
  • Can I make Green Dye in Minecraft without a Cactus?

    No, you can't make regular Green Dye without a Cactus. However, you can make lime green by smelting a Sea Pickle in a Furnace.

  • How do I dye banners in Minecraft?

    Before you craft a banner, dye the wool the color you want your banner to be. Alternatively, place a White Banner in the Crafting Table, then arrange dyes around it to make different patterns.

  • How do I dye armor in Minecraft?

    In the Java edition, you can just combine dye and leather armor in the crafting grid. In other versions, craft a Cauldron, use a Bucket to fill it with water, then choose a dye and an item.

