Most browsers require you to type in http://www.google.com to confirm it as your choice.

This article teaches you how to make Google your home page on all major browsers, including Safari, Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Firefox. It also shows you how to make Google Chrome your default browser.



How to Make Google Your Home Page

Setting Google as your home page is a relatively simple process, with many browsers already having it as their default. However, if you need to set it manually, the process is still reasonably easy to follow. Here's how to make Google your home page on Safari.



Open Safari. Click Safari. Click Preferences. Click General. Under Home page, type in http://www.google.com to set the home page to Google. Close the window to confirm your choice.

Can I Make Google My Home Page on Windows?

Windows users may prefer to use Microsoft Edge as their browser of choice. Changing its home page to Google is a relatively straightforward process. Here's what to do.

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the ellipsis in the right hand corner of the window. Click Settings. Click Start, home, and new tabs. Under the Home button, type http://www.google.com to make it the home page. Click Save.

How Can I Set Google as My Default Browser?

If you prefer to use Google Chrome as your browser, it's easy enough to set up. Here's how.

Open Google Chrome. Click the ellipsis in the right hand corner of the window. Click Settings. Click Default browser. Click Make Default. Google Chrome is now your default browser.

Where Is My Google Home Page?

You can typically summon up your Google home page in all browsers by opening a new tab by tapping ctrl + t on your keyboard (or cmd + t on a Mac) or by clicking File > New Tab when the browser is open.



Why Can’t I Set Google as My Home Page?

While Google Chrome and Firefox have Google as their standard home page, there can be issues where other websites hijack the home page. Here's how to change things back to Google on Google Chrome.

Open Google Chrome. Click the ellipsis in the right hand corner. Click Settings. Click Appearance. Click the toggle next to Show Home button. Click the toggle next to Enter custom web address and enter http://www.google.com

Set Google as Your Home Page in Firefox

On Firefox, the process is slightly different. Here's what to do.

