A Gantt chart is named after Henry Gantt and lays out the time it’ll take to complete the sections of a task in a visual way. In this article, we’ll lay out how to design one using the tools available in PowerPoint, and briefly discuss other options.



How to Make a Gantt Chart in PowerPoint

Open a blank slide in PowerPoint, then choose Insert > Chart. In the open menu, choose Bar > Stacked Chart. A sample chart with a table to add data will automatically be generated in the slide. Give each phase of your project a row, and name the columns Starting Date, End Date, and Duration. Leave Duration blank for now. The chart will load with the data for the top bar at the bottom, which can be confusing. The chart will automatically update when you change a row, so you can check your work and make sure your rows are in the correct order. Highlight the Start Date and End Date columns, and then right click and select Format Cells. In the window that opens, select Date from the category and the format you prefer. A PowerPoint chart's data cells being formatted. Notice you can also set the format to “time.” If you need a Gantt chart for a single day, use this instead.



Add the starting and ending date for each task. The chart won’t reflect the change in your data yet, so don’t worry that all the bars seem to be the same. Type the formula =$C2-$B2 into the first cell under “Duration” and press Tab. Then use the small square in the bottom right corner (the “fill handle”) and drag that down until you’ve reached the last phase in your chart. The duration will automatically fill in. Click on your chart in the slide and choose the Filter icon, uncheck “End Date” and click Apply. This will stagger the bars, instead of keeping them even. A Gantt chart in PowerPoint with the "End Date" column removed from data. Choose the “start date” bars. If you select one, all will be highlighted. Right click, choose Fill and select No Fill. This will render those bars invisible. A Gantt chart's bars being formatted to make them invisible. The finished Gantt chart. If you’d like to color-code each task, double-click on the bar and you’ll open the formatting menu for that individual piece.





Should I Build Gantt Charts Manually or Use an Add-In?

Keep in mind while this process can be somewhat time consuming there are several add-ins for Microsoft Office that will automate constructing these; you fill in the needed data and they do the rest.

That said, most add-ins we found were subscriptions, instead of software, with some running as high as $149 a year. Unless you’re making these charts on a regular basis, or are designing more complex ones, you’re probably better off formatting them.

A more viable option is to go through this process once, save the results, and then make a copy of the slide and edit the data whenever you need a new chart. To do this, go to File > Save A Copy and give it a different name. Then go to Chart > Edit Data and revise your information as needed.