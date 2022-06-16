How to Make Folders on TikTok

What to Know Select Profile > Favorites > Collections > Create new collection .

> > > . Enter a name for your TikTok collection, select Next .

. Select TikToks to add to your new collection folder and select Add videos.



This article explains how to use TikTok Collections and create folders for organizing your favorite TikToks. These steps can be used on the TikTok website and the official TikTok apps on Android and iOS devices.

How Do I Create a Favorites Folder in TikTok?

Folders are officially referred to as Collections on the TikTok apps and website. Anyone can create a favorites folder on their TikTok profile. There are no account requirements to use this feature.

Select Profile. Select the bookmark or Favorites icon.

Your favorited TikTok videos are different than the ones you’ve liked. Do not select the Liked or the heart icon. This screen shows all of your favorited TikTok videos in one place. Select Collections. Select Create new collection. Type a name for your new collection folder. Select Next. Select the circle on a video to add it to your new TikTok collection folder. Select Add videos. Your TikTok folder will be created and will include your selected videos. To add more TikToks to this collection, select Manage videos > Add videos and repeat the above two steps. Select the Back icon in the top-left corner to return to the main Collections menu on your TikTok profile.

How Do I Add Additional Folders to TikTok?

Adding additional Collection folders to TikTok is super easy and only takes a few seconds.



From the Collections tab on your TikTok profile, select Create new collection. Type a name for your new TikTok collection folder. Select Next. Select the favorited videos you want to add to this new TikTok collection. Select Add videos. Your new TikTok collection folder will now be created. Select the Back icon to return to the main Collections menu. Select Create new collection and repeat the above steps to add even more.

Can You Create Folders on TikTok?

Yes, you can create folders on TikTok. Folders are referred to as Collections and can be found within the Collections tab on your TikTok profile.

TikTok collections are private . Collection folders are not displayed on TikTok profiles as they are intended for users to organize their own personal favorites.

. Collection folders are not displayed on TikTok profiles as they are intended for users to organize their own personal favorites. TikTok collections are different than likes . Your liked TikTok videos are shown publicly on your profile although the option to make your likes private is also available.

. Your liked TikTok videos are shown publicly on your profile although the option to make your likes private is also available. You can create numerous collection folders . TikTok collections are a great tool for sorting all of your favorite videos into different categories.

. TikTok collections are a great tool for sorting all of your favorite videos into different categories. TikTok collections can be edited. You can add and remove TikToks from collection folders at any time.

How Do I Organize TikTok Videos?

Creating several TikTok collection folders is a great way to organize videos you find on the platform though you can also try these other strategies.

View your liked TikTok videos . All of your liked videos can be viewed on your TikTok profile under the heart icon.

. All of your liked videos can be viewed on your TikTok profile under the heart icon. Save TikTok videos . You can save TikTok videos to your device and organize them by folder or file name.

. You can save TikTok videos to your device and organize them by folder or file name. Repost TikToks on another platform . Once you download a TikTok video, you can upload it to Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms.

. Once you download a TikTok video, you can upload it to Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms. Bookmark your favorite TikToks . If you’re using TikTok without a TikTok account, you can save videos by using your browser’s bookmark feature.

. If you’re using TikTok without a TikTok account, you can save videos by using your browser’s bookmark feature. Use Microsoft Edge’s collections. The Edge browser has a collections feature of its own that you can use to organize individual web pages.