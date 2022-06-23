Gaming > Game Play How to Make Fireworks in Minecraft With the right firework stars you can put on a display or propel your Elytra By Robert Earl Wells III Published on June 23, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Make Fireworks Make a Fireworks Show Using Fireworks to Fly Use Fireworks With Crossbows Make Dyes for Fireworks Frequently Asked Questions If you know how to make fireworks in Minecraft, you can do more than impress your friends with dazzling displays. Fireworks can also be used as ammunition for crossbows or jet fuel for the Elytra. The information in the article applies to Minecraft on all platforms. 4:51 How to Make Fireworks in Minecraft How to Make Minecraft Fireworks To make a basic Firework Rocket, all you need is Paper and Gunpowder. However. for most purposes, you'll want to begin by crafting a Firework Star: Craft a Firework Star. Combine 1 Gunpower with Dyes. You can add up to 8 Dyes of different colors. Add Glowstone Dust for a twinkle effect and a Diamond for a trail effect. For a fade effect, combine a complete Firework Star with a matching Dye. To make fireworks explode in different shapes, include one of the following items in the recipe for the corresponding effect: Gold Nugget: StarFeather: Burst effectFire Charge: Large ballHead or Skull (any type): Creeper face Once you've added materials, hover your mouse over the Firework Star to see the resulting effects. You can only use one shape modifier per Firework Star, but you can combine twinkle, trail, and fade effects. Craft your Fireworks. Combine a Firework Star with 1 Paper and at least 1 Gunpowder. You can add up to 3 Gunpowder total if you want to increase the duration of your Fireworks. Craft Paper from 3 Sugar Cane stalks. Get Gunpowder by defeating Creepers, Ghasts, and Witches. How to Make a Firework Show in Minecraft You can set off Fireworks instantly by placing them on the ground, but creating elaborate fireworks displays requires more effort. Craft a Dispenser. In a Crafting Table, place a Bow in the middle box, Redstone Dust in the box below it, and Cobblestones in the remaining boxes. Craft a Redstone Comparator. In a Crafting Table, place 1 Nether Quartz in the middle of the grid, place 3 Redstone Torches above and on each side of the Nether Quartz, and 3 Stones in the bottom row. Dig a hole in the ground and place the Dispenser in the empty space. Interact with the Dispenser to open it up and place the Fireworks inside. Place a trail of Redstone Dust on the ground to make a fuse. If you have multiple Dispensers, connect each one to the main fuse with more Redstone Dust. At the end of the fuse, place the Redstone Comparator on the ground, then interact with it to turn on the red light. Place more Redstone Dust on the ground to make a loop that connects to the Redstone Comparator on adjacent sides. Place a Lever on the ground next to the Redstone Comparator. To make a Lever with a Crafting Table, place 1 Stick in the middle of the top row and 1 Cobblestone in the middle of the second row. Wait until nighttime, or use the Minecraft cheat command for changing the time. To set the time to midnight, open the chat window and enter the following command: /time set midnight Interact with the Lever to ignite your Fireworks. Look up and enjoy the show. Use Fireworks to Fly in Minecraft When flying with the Elytra, you can use Firework Rockets to quickly propel yourself through the sky. Equip your Fireworks, start flying in the direction you wish to go, then shoot them off to dash forward. How far you go depends on the amount of gunpowder your Fireworks contain. If you use Fireworks with a Fire Star, you'll take damage from the explosion, so stick with regular Firework Rockets for flying. Use Fireworks With Crossbows Fireworks can also be used with crossbows as a weapon. The more gunpowder they have, the farther they will fly. Likewise, the more Firework Stars attached, the more damage your Firework Rockets will inflict. Fireworks will not destroy blocks, but they will damage most living creatures on impact. The Piercing enchantment doesn't work when using Firework Rockets. How to Make Dyes in Minecraft Different dyes can be obtained using different methods. Some can be crafted while you must use a Furnace to smelt others. Dye Method Required Materials Black Crafting Ink Sac or Wither Rose Blue Crafting Lapis Lazuli or Cornflower Brown Crafting Cocoa Beans Green Smelting Cactus Red Crafting Poppy, Rose Bush, Red Tulip, or Beetroot White Crafting Bone Meal or Lily of the Valley Yellow Crafting Dandelion or Sunflower Light Blue Crafting Blue Orchid Light Gray Crafting Azure Bluet, Oxeye Daisy, or White Tulip Line Smelting Sea Pickle Magenta Crafting Lilac or Allium Orange Crafting Orange Tulip Pink Crafting Pink Tulip or Peony Some colors can be crafted by combining dyes of different colors: Dye Required Materials Cyan Green+Blue Gray Black+White Purple Red+Blue Light Blue Blue+White Light Gray White+Gray or 2 White+Black Lime Green+White Magenta Purple+Pink, Red+Blue+Pink, or 2 Red+Blue+White Orange Red+Yellow Pink Red+White FAQ How do I upgrade fireworks in Minecraft? The only way to upgrade fireworks is to use more gunpowder when you make them. How do I upgrade fireworks in Minecraft? The only way to upgrade fireworks is to use more gunpowder when you make them. Add up to three to make your fireworks reach maximum height. How do I make heart-shaped fireworks? Minecraft doesn't have an option to make fireworks that explode into a heart shape, but you can do a workaround by arranging red fireworks into a heart shape. You can also put them on the vertical face of a floating square of blocks to make the effect more visible from ground level. Was this page helpful? 