If you know how to make fireworks in Minecraft, you can do more than impress your friends with dazzling displays. Fireworks can also be used as ammunition for crossbows or jet fuel for the Elytra.

How to Make Minecraft Fireworks

To make a basic Firework Rocket, all you need is Paper and Gunpowder. However. for most purposes, you'll want to begin by crafting a Firework Star:

Craft a Firework Star. Combine 1 Gunpower with Dyes. You can add up to 8 Dyes of different colors. Add Glowstone Dust for a twinkle effect and a Diamond for a trail effect. For a fade effect, combine a complete Firework Star with a matching Dye. To make fireworks explode in different shapes, include one of the following items in the recipe for the corresponding effect: Gold Nugget: Star

Feather: Burst effect

Fire Charge: Large ball

Head or Skull (any type): Creeper face Once you've added materials, hover your mouse over the Firework Star to see the resulting effects. You can only use one shape modifier per Firework Star, but you can combine twinkle, trail, and fade effects. Craft your Fireworks. Combine a Firework Star with 1 Paper and at least 1 Gunpowder. You can add up to 3 Gunpowder total if you want to increase the duration of your Fireworks. Craft Paper from 3 Sugar Cane stalks. Get Gunpowder by defeating Creepers, Ghasts, and Witches.

How to Make a Firework Show in Minecraft

You can set off Fireworks instantly by placing them on the ground, but creating elaborate fireworks displays requires more effort.

Craft a Dispenser. In a Crafting Table, place a Bow in the middle box, Redstone Dust in the box below it, and Cobblestones in the remaining boxes. Craft a Redstone Comparator. In a Crafting Table, place 1 Nether Quartz in the middle of the grid, place 3 Redstone Torches above and on each side of the Nether Quartz, and 3 Stones in the bottom row. Dig a hole in the ground and place the Dispenser in the empty space. Interact with the Dispenser to open it up and place the Fireworks inside. Place a trail of Redstone Dust on the ground to make a fuse. If you have multiple Dispensers, connect each one to the main fuse with more Redstone Dust. At the end of the fuse, place the Redstone Comparator on the ground, then interact with it to turn on the red light. Place more Redstone Dust on the ground to make a loop that connects to the Redstone Comparator on adjacent sides. Place a Lever on the ground next to the Redstone Comparator. To make a Lever with a Crafting Table, place 1 Stick in the middle of the top row and 1 Cobblestone in the middle of the second row. Wait until nighttime, or use the Minecraft cheat command for changing the time. To set the time to midnight, open the chat window and enter the following command: /time set midnight Interact with the Lever to ignite your Fireworks. Look up and enjoy the show.

Use Fireworks to Fly in Minecraft

When flying with the Elytra, you can use Firework Rockets to quickly propel yourself through the sky. Equip your Fireworks, start flying in the direction you wish to go, then shoot them off to dash forward.

How far you go depends on the amount of gunpowder your Fireworks contain. If you use Fireworks with a Fire Star, you'll take damage from the explosion, so stick with regular Firework Rockets for flying.

Use Fireworks With Crossbows

Fireworks can also be used with crossbows as a weapon. The more gunpowder they have, the farther they will fly. Likewise, the more Firework Stars attached, the more damage your Firework Rockets will inflict. Fireworks will not destroy blocks, but they will damage most living creatures on impact.



The Piercing enchantment doesn't work when using Firework Rockets.



How to Make Dyes in Minecraft

Different dyes can be obtained using different methods. Some can be crafted while you must use a Furnace to smelt others.