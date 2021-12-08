How to Make a File Smaller on a Mac

What to Know In Finder : Right-click a file and click Compress to save it as an archive.

This article teaches you numerous methods to make a file smaller on Mac. It looks at how to reduce the size for a general file, as well as how to resize a PDF document. It also looks at reducing other file types.



How Do I Compress a Large File on a Mac to Make It Smaller?

If you want to compress a large file on a Mac, the process is quite simple and is the same method for all files. If you're sending the file to someone, it requires the recipient to be able to 'unzip' the file (also known as an archive), but there are plenty of free ways to do this and some operating systems have the option built-in. Here's what to do.



In the Finder, find the file or folder you wish to compress.

Right-click the file.

Click Compress.

Wait for the file to be compressed.

The file is now located in the same folder with the same name as before but with the file extension .zip.



How Do I Resize a PDF File on a Mac?

If you have a PDF file that needs resizing and reducing in file size, it takes mere seconds to do. Here's how to do it using the Preview app.



Open the PDF in Preview.

Click File.

Click Export.

Click Quartz Filter.

Click Reduce File Size.

Click Save to save the smaller PDF.



How Do I Reduce the MB Size of a File on a Mac?

Another common file you may wish to reduce the size of is a Pages document. Here's how to reduce the size of a file within Pages.



This method only works if your Pages document contains images or videos.

In Pages, click File.

Click Reduce File Size.

Choose how you wish to reduce the file size. It's possible to crop and scale images, as well as reduce movie quality to save space.

Click Reduce A Copy to make a second version of the file or Reduce This File to cut down the current verison.



How Do I Reduce the Size of a Video File on a Mac?

Video files take up a lot of space. While there are complex ways to reduce a file size, there are also some very simple methods. Here's how to do so using iMovie.

