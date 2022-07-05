Before you can brew a lot of potions in Minecraft, you need to know how to make a Fermented Spider Eye.

How to Make a Fermented Spider Eye in Minecraft

Here's how to collect everything you need for crafting a Fermented Spider Eye:

Find a Brown Mushroom. They grow in dark areas, or you can get them by mining Giant Brown Mushrooms. Craft Sugar. All you need is Sugar Cane, which grows in stallks near water.

Get a Spider Eye by defeating Spiders. Witches also sometimes drop Spider Eyes. Open a Crafting Table. If you don't have a Crafting Table, you can make one using 4 Wood Planks of any type. Craft a Fermented Spider Eye. Place the Brown Mushroom, Sugar, and Spider Eye in the 3X3 crafting grid. It doesn't matter how you arrange them.

Fermented Spider Eye Recipe

You need three ingredients to craft a Fermented Spider Eye:

1 Brown Mushroom

1 Sugar

1 Spider Eye

You'll probably want several Fermented Spider Eyes for making potions, so go ahead and collect a few of each required item.

What Are Fermented Spider Eyes Used For?

Fermented Spider Eyes don't have any use on their own, but they are essential for brewing certain potions. Potions that require a Fermented Spider Eye include:

Potion of Weakness ( Fermented Spider Eye + Water Bottle )

+ ) Potion of Harming ( Fermented Spider Eye + Potion of Poison or Potion of Healing )

+ or ) Potion of Invisibility ( Fermented Spider Eye + Potion of Night Vision )

+ ) Potion of Slowness (Fermented Spider Eye + Potion of Swiftness or Potion of Leaping)

To make potions, you'll also need a Brewing Stand, Blaze Powder, and Water Bottles.

