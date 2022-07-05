Gaming > Game Play How to Make a Fermented Spider Eye in Minecraft Brewing instructions and uses for Fermented Spider Eyes By Robert Earl Wells III Published on July 5, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Making Fermented Spider Eye The Recipe What It's Used For Frequently Asked Questions Before you can brew a lot of potions in Minecraft, you need to know how to make a Fermented Spider Eye. Information in this article applies to Minecraft on all platforms. 2:03 How to Make a Fermented Spider Eye in Minecraft How to Make a Fermented Spider Eye in Minecraft Here's how to collect everything you need for crafting a Fermented Spider Eye: Find a Brown Mushroom. They grow in dark areas, or you can get them by mining Giant Brown Mushrooms. Craft Sugar. All you need is Sugar Cane, which grows in stallks near water. Get a Spider Eye by defeating Spiders. Witches also sometimes drop Spider Eyes. Open a Crafting Table. If you don't have a Crafting Table, you can make one using 4 Wood Planks of any type. Craft a Fermented Spider Eye. Place the Brown Mushroom, Sugar, and Spider Eye in the 3X3 crafting grid. It doesn't matter how you arrange them. Fermented Spider Eye Recipe You need three ingredients to craft a Fermented Spider Eye: 1 Brown Mushroom1 Sugar1 Spider Eye You'll probably want several Fermented Spider Eyes for making potions, so go ahead and collect a few of each required item. What Are Fermented Spider Eyes Used For? Fermented Spider Eyes don't have any use on their own, but they are essential for brewing certain potions. Potions that require a Fermented Spider Eye include: Potion of Weakness (Fermented Spider Eye + Water Bottle) Potion of Harming (Fermented Spider Eye + Potion of Poison or Potion of Healing) Potion of Invisibility (Fermented Spider Eye + Potion of Night Vision) Potion of Slowness (Fermented Spider Eye + Potion of Swiftness or Potion of Leaping) To make potions, you'll also need a Brewing Stand, Blaze Powder, and Water Bottles. FAQ How do I get a Fermented Spider Eye? The only way to get a Fermented Spider Eye (without using console commands) is to make it. You won't find them "in the wild." What can you make with a Spider Eye? Non-fermented spider eyes can make potions. Combine one with a Water Bottle to make a Mundane Potion, or add one to an Awkward Potion to make a Potion of Poison. You can also eat them, but doing so will inflict a poison status effect. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit