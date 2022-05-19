How to Make an End Portal in Minecraft

Build, locate, and activate a portal to The End

By Robert Earl Wells III
Published on May 19, 2022

To reach The End and fight the Ender Dragon, you must go through an active End Portal. Here's how to find and make an End Portal in Minecraft.

These instructions apply to Minecraft on all platforms.

How to Make an End Portal in Minecraft

How Do You Make an End Portal in Minecraft?

In Creative Mode, you can build your own End Portal. You can't craft the frame pieces, but you can search for them on the inventory screen.

  1. Open the inventory screen and add 12 Eyes of Ender and 12 End Portal Frames to your hotbar.

    End Portal Frame in Minecraft inventory search

  2. Place the End Portal Frame. There must be three blocks on each side, as depicted below.

    They must be placed properly, with the green marks facing toward the center. Stand in the middle and build the portal around you to ensure the proper placements.

    End Portal Frame in Minecraft Creative Mode

  3. Stand outside of the frame and put Eyes of Ender in each frame block. When you insert the last one, the portal will activate.

    An Ender Eye in an End Portal Frame in Minecraft


How Do You Find and Activate an End Portal in Minecraft?

Once you find or make an End Portal, you'll need to activate it. Here's how to do both:

  1. Collect 12 Ender Pearls. Defeat Endermen, or give Gold Ingots to Piglins in the Nether. Clerics in villages will sometimes trade Ender Pearls for Emeralds.

    An Ender Pearl in front of an Enderman in Minecraft

  2. Craft 12 Blaze Powders out of 6 Blaze Rods. You can make 2 Blaze Powders at a time. To get Blaze Rods, defeat Blazes in the Nether.

    Blaze Powder in Minecraft crafting grid

  3. Make a Crafting Table out of 4 Wood Planks, then set it on the ground and open it.

    Crafting Table in Minecraft

  4. Craft at least 12 Eyes of Ender. To make an Eye of Ender, place Blaze Powder in the first box of the middle row and an Ender Pearl in the center of the grid.

    You need up to 12 Eyes to activate the portal, but it's helpful to craft a few extra for the next step.

    Eye of Ender in a Crafting Table in Minecraft

  5. Equip an Eye of Ender and throw it. The Eye of Ender will fly into the sky, then fall back to the ground. Look up to see where it goes and try to catch it, then throw it again. Keep throwing until it keeps landing in the same spot to find a stronghold.

    How you throw the Eye of Ender depends on your platform:

    • PC: Right-click
    • Mobile: Tap and hold
    • Xbox: Press LT
    • PlayStation: Press L2

    There's a chance the Eye will shatter. If this happens, you can make another.

    Throwing an Eye of Ender in Minecraft

  6. Once the Eye falls in the same spot, start digging to find the stronghold.

  7. Search for the End Portal. Look for a room with a staircase, lava, and a monster spawner.

    The Portal is near the entrance (the winding stairs leading down), so if you go one way and don't see it, turn around and try another path.

    An inactive End Portal in Minecraft

  8. To activate the End Portal, place Eyes of Ender in the empty frame blocks. Parts of the portal's frame may already have Eyes inserted.

    Placing an Eye of Ender in an End Portal in Minecraft

  9. Go through the End portal to reach The End and prepare to battle the Ender Dragon.

    After you defeat it, you can respawn the Ender Dragon whenever you want.

    An active End Portal in Minecraft
FAQ
  • How do I get a portal block in Minecraft?

    Portal blocks appear inside the frame of an activated portal and transport you to a destination when you touch them. You can't typically add one to your inventory, but you can use inventory editing or glitches to do so in some versions of the game.

  • How do I make a Nether Portal in Minecraft?

    To build a portal to the Nether dimension, you'll need a lot of Obsidian. Use blocks to mark an area at least four by five blocks big (the inside of the ring will be two by three blocks); the maximum size is 23 x 23. To activate the portal, place fire inside the Obsidian border.

Was this page helpful?