Gaming > Game Play How to Make an End Portal in Minecraft Build, locate, and activate a portal to The End By Robert Earl Wells III Published on May 19, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Game Play Consoles & PCs Gaming Services Game Play & Streaming Mobile Gaming To reach The End and fight the Ender Dragon, you must go through an active End Portal. Here's how to find and make an End Portal in Minecraft. These instructions apply to Minecraft on all platforms. How to Make an End Portal in Minecraft How Do You Make an End Portal in Minecraft? In Creative Mode, you can build your own End Portal. You can't craft the frame pieces, but you can search for them on the inventory screen. Open the inventory screen and add 12 Eyes of Ender and 12 End Portal Frames to your hotbar. Place the End Portal Frame. There must be three blocks on each side, as depicted below. They must be placed properly, with the green marks facing toward the center. Stand in the middle and build the portal around you to ensure the proper placements. Stand outside of the frame and put Eyes of Ender in each frame block. When you insert the last one, the portal will activate. How Do You Find and Activate an End Portal in Minecraft? Once you find or make an End Portal, you'll need to activate it. Here's how to do both: Collect 12 Ender Pearls. Defeat Endermen, or give Gold Ingots to Piglins in the Nether. Clerics in villages will sometimes trade Ender Pearls for Emeralds. Craft 12 Blaze Powders out of 6 Blaze Rods. You can make 2 Blaze Powders at a time. To get Blaze Rods, defeat Blazes in the Nether. Make a Crafting Table out of 4 Wood Planks, then set it on the ground and open it. Craft at least 12 Eyes of Ender. To make an Eye of Ender, place Blaze Powder in the first box of the middle row and an Ender Pearl in the center of the grid. You need up to 12 Eyes to activate the portal, but it's helpful to craft a few extra for the next step. Equip an Eye of Ender and throw it. The Eye of Ender will fly into the sky, then fall back to the ground. Look up to see where it goes and try to catch it, then throw it again. Keep throwing until it keeps landing in the same spot to find a stronghold. How you throw the Eye of Ender depends on your platform: PC: Right-clickMobile: Tap and holdXbox: Press LTPlayStation: Press L2 There's a chance the Eye will shatter. If this happens, you can make another. Once the Eye falls in the same spot, start digging to find the stronghold. Search for the End Portal. Look for a room with a staircase, lava, and a monster spawner. The Portal is near the entrance (the winding stairs leading down), so if you go one way and don't see it, turn around and try another path. To activate the End Portal, place Eyes of Ender in the empty frame blocks. Parts of the portal's frame may already have Eyes inserted. Go through the End portal to reach The End and prepare to battle the Ender Dragon. After you defeat it, you can respawn the Ender Dragon whenever you want. FAQ How do I get a portal block in Minecraft? Portal blocks appear inside the frame of an activated portal and transport you to a destination when you touch them. You can't typically add one to your inventory, but you can use inventory editing or glitches to do so in some versions of the game. How do I make a Nether Portal in Minecraft? To build a portal to the Nether dimension, you'll need a lot of Obsidian. Use blocks to mark an area at least four by five blocks big (the inside of the ring will be two by three blocks); the maximum size is 23 x 23. To activate the portal, place fire inside the Obsidian border. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit