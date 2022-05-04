Before you can enchant items, you need to know how to make an Enchantment Table in Minecraft. To make the most of your Enchantment Table, you'll also need to build some bookshelves.

Instructions in this article apply to Minecraft on all platforms.

You'll need the following items to make an Enchantment Table:

1 Book

2 Diamonds

4 Obsidian

Here's how to collect the materials you need and how to build your Enchantment Table:



Make a Crafting Table. Use 4 Wood Planks of any type (Oak Wood Planks, Jungle Wood Planks, etc.). Make a Book. Place your Crafting Table on the ground and open it up. In the top row, put 2 Papers in the first and second boxes. In the middle row, put 1 Paper in the second box. In the bottom row, put 1 Leather in the second box. To make Paper, put 3 Sugar Cane in the middle row of the Crafting Table. Make Leather using 4 Hides. Get at least 2 Diamonds. Diamonds appear in village treasure chests and buried treasure chests on beaches, or they can be mined from Diamond Ore in desert temples, mineshafts, or underground caves. You need an Iron Pickaxe or stronger to mine Diamonds. You need either a Diamond Pickaxe or Netherite Pickaxe for the next step, so get 3 extra Diamonds to make a Pickaxe if you don't have one. Mine 4 Obsidian. To make Obsidian blocks, use a Water Bucket to pour water on blocks of lava, then mine the blocks with a Diamond Pickaxe or Netherite Pickaxe to get Obsidian. To make a Bucket, go to your Crafting Table, put 2 Iron Ingots in the first and third boxes of the top row, then put 1 Iron Ingot in the second box of the middle row. Craft the Enchantment Table. In the top row, put 1 Book in the second box. In the middle row, put 2 Diamonds in the first and third boxes, then put Obsidian in the middle box. In the bottom row, put 3 Obsidian in all three boxes.



How Many Bookshelves Do You Need for an Enchantment Table?

Technically, you don't need to make a bookshelf to enchant items in Minecraft. However, each bookshelf you add increases the level of your Enchantment Table, allowing you to create more powerful enchantments.

For a bookshelf to have an effect, there must be one empty space between the bookshelf and the Enchantment Table. To reach the maximum level (30), you'll need to arrange 15 bookshelves around your Enchantment Table in the proper order.



How Do You Make a Full Enchantment Table?

To make a level 30 Enchantment Table in Minecraft, place your Enchantment Table in the center of 15 bookshelves so that there's an empty space between the table and each bookshelf. The easiest way to achieve this is to arrange your bookshelves in a 5X5 square, leaving an opening for the entrance.

Alternatively, you can stack the bookshelves two blocks high and make a library nook.

How Many Diamonds Do You Need to Make an Enchantment Table?

You need 2 Diamonds to craft an Enchantment Table. You'll also need Obsidian, which requires a Diamond Pickaxe or stronger to mine, so you might as well pick up 3 extra Diamonds (for a total of 5) if possible. To make a Diamond Pickaxe, place 3 Diamonds in the top row of the Crafting Table, then put Sticks in the middle boxes of the second and third row.

Unfortunately, there's no way to dismantle a Diamond Pickaxe, so you can't repurpose the Diamonds for your Enchantment Table.



How Do I Enchant Items in Minecraft?

To enchant an item with special properties, you'll need a Lapis Lazuli, which can be mined underground close to bedrock. Put the Enchantment Table on the ground and interact with it to bring up the enchanting menu.

In the left slot, place the item you want to enchant, then place a Lapis Lazuli in the second slot. You'll be presented with three choices at random. Select an enchantment, then drag the enchanted item back to your inventory.

The enchantment options are based on your XP level. You'll collect XP orbs as you defeat enemies, breed animals, mine resources, or use a furnace. The highest level enchantment you can make without a bookshelf is level 8.