How to Make a Contact Poster on iPhone

If you've just installed iOS 17, you'll be asked to create your Contact Poster during setup.

Enter your name (or whatever name you want to appear) and tap Edit .

You can have more than one Contact Poster (you can only use one at a time). To edit the default, tap Customize .

If you don't already have a photo in your contact card, tap Contact Photo . If you do, tap Poster and skip to step 7.

Choose your Contact Photo. Take a quick selfie, pick from your Photos app, or choose a Memoji or monogram. Make your selection and follow the onscreen steps.

First choose a style: a new picture you take with your camera, a photo from your Photos app, a Memoji. or a monogram.

If you take a photo or choose an existing one, that will become the background of your Contact Poster. Crop the photo by pinching or swipe side to side for different lighting effects.

For a Memoji, select a character and make a face. When the character matches the face you want, tap the blue dot to save it and tap Next.

If you tap Monogram, tap the letters in the bottom right to edit the monogram