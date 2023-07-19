Mobile Phones > iPhone & iOS How to Make a Contact Poster on iPhone Find your card in the Contacts app to make the image everyone will see when you call them By Sam Costello Sam Costello Writer Ithaca College Sam Costello has been writing about tech since 2000. His writing has appeared in publications such as CNN.com, PC World, InfoWord, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 19, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Creating a Contact Poster Editing and Deleting a Contact Poster Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Contacts > your contact card > Contact Photo & Poster > Customize > Poster > choose style > Done > Continue.Pick new Contact Poster: Contacts > your contact card > Contact Photo & Poster > Edit > swipe to poster > Done.To delete: Contacts > your contact card > Contact Photo & Poster > Edit > swipe to poster > swipe up > trash icon > Delete. This article explains how to create and modify iPhone Contact Posters, introduced in iOS 17. How to Create and Customize iPhone Contact Posters You can use Contact Posters with the pre-installed Phone app, third-party phone apps that support the feature, and NameDrop, among other things. With the feature supported in so many places, if you're into customizing your iPhone, creating your own Contact Poster is a no-brainer (and, if you've ever customized your iPhone lock screen, the process will be very familiar). Here's what to do: In the Contacts app, tap your contact card. If you've just installed iOS 17, you'll be asked to create your Contact Poster during setup. Tap Contact Photo & Poster. Enter your name (or whatever name you want to appear) and tap Edit. You can have more than one Contact Poster (you can only use one at a time). To edit the default, tap Customize. If you don't already have a photo in your contact card, tap Contact Photo. If you do, tap Poster and skip to step 7. Choose your Contact Photo. Take a quick selfie, pick from your Photos app, or choose a Memoji or monogram. Make your selection and follow the onscreen steps. To create your poster, tap Customize > Poster. First choose a style: a new picture you take with your camera, a photo from your Photos app, a Memoji. or a monogram. If you take a photo or choose an existing one, that will become the background of your Contact Poster. Crop the photo by pinching or swipe side to side for different lighting effects. For a Memoji, select a character and make a face. When the character matches the face you want, tap the blue dot to save it and tap Next. If you tap Monogram, tap the letters in the bottom right to edit the monogram Customize the text that appears when you call someone by tapping the text box at the top and selecting new fonts and font colors. If you picked a Memoji or Monogram in step 8, change the background color by tapping the color circle in the bottom left and picking a new color. When you're happy with the contact poster, tap Done to save it. Preview the poster and what your incoming calls will look like. If you want to change something, tap Back. If you're happy with it, tap Continue. With your Contact Posted created, you can choose how you share it with people by moving the Name & Photo Sharing slider to on/green. Choose to either automatically share it with everyone in your Contacts app by tapping Contacts Only or tap Always Ask to be prompted before sharing it. How to Edit or Change iPhone Contact Posters Once you've created one or more iPhone Contact Posters, you can edit them or change the one you're using. Here's how: To pick another Contact Poster, go to Contacts > your contact card > Contact Photo & Poster > Edit > swipe to the one you want > tap Done. This is now the Contact Poster that other people see. To edit a Contact Poster, go to Contacts > your contact card > Contact Photo & Poster > Edit > Customize > Poster > edit the poster > Continue. To delete a Contact Poster, go to Contacts > your contact card > Contact Photo & Poster > Edit > swipe to find the one you want to delete > swipe up > tap the trash icon > tap Delete. FAQ How do I make a Memoji? In the Messages app, tap the Animoji icon (it's a cartoon face with a yellow outline around the face). Then tap the + button to create a new one. You'll go through many steps to customize it just as you like. We go into more detail in our What Are Animoji and Memoji? article. How do I send messages with effects in the Message app on an iPhone or iPad? When you are done writing your message in the Messages app, tap and hold the Send arrow. A small menu will pop up, offering options such as Slam, Loud, etc. At the top of the screen, you can choose from Bubble or Screen. If you choose Screen, you can swipe to the left to see more screen effects. When you find one you like, tap the send arrow again to have your message sent with the effect. 