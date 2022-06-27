Gaming > Game Play How to Make Concrete in Minecraft Once you make concrete powder, turn it into a concrete block to get concrete By Robert Earl Wells III Published on June 27, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Get Concrete Required Materials Make Concrete Powder Make White and Black Concrete Make Dyes Uses for Concrete Frequently Asked Questions Knowing how to make Concrete in Minecraft can come in handy because it's one of the most durable and versatile blocks in the game. Concrete blocks come in different colors and cannot be set on fire. These instructions apply to Minecraft on all platforms. 1:49 How to Make Concrete in Minecraft How to Get Concrete in Minecraft Concrete doesn't occur naturally, so you must make it on your own. First, craft some Concrete Powder, then use it on a water block to create a Concrete block. Then, equip a pickaxe and mine the block to get your Concrete. To make multiple Concrete blocks, stack Concrete Powder blocks on top of one another. When you mine the Concrete with your pickaxe, the Concrete Power blocks will fall, and the bottom one will become Concrete. Keep mining the bottom block to collect as much Concrete as you need. Required Materials for Concrete You need the following items to craft Concrete Power: 4 Gravel4 Sand1 Dye (any color) To turn Concrete Power into Concrete, all you need is a water source and a pickaxe to mine it with. Red Sand cannot be used to make Concrete Powder. How to Make Concrete Powder To craft Concrete Powder, combine 4 Sand, 4 Gravel, and 1 Dye in a Crafting Table. It doesn't matter how you arrange the materials. Sand and Gravel can be found near water in most biomes. Different color dyes can be crafted or smelted from specific items using a Furnace. How to Make White and Black Concrete in Minecraft Use White Dye to make White Concrete Powder. You can craft White Dye using 1 Bone Meal or 1 Lily of the Valley. Use Black Dye to make Black Concrete Powder. To craft Black Dye, use 1 Ink Sac or 1 Wither Rose. How to Make Dyes in Minecraft Dyes can be made through crafting or smelting certain materials. Some colors can only be crafted by combing other colors: Dye Materials Method Black Ink Sac or Lily of the Valley Crafting Blue Lapis Lazuli or Cornflower Crafting Brown Cocoa Beans Crafting Cyan Blue+Green Dye Crafting Gray White+Black Dye Crafting Green Cactus Smelting Light Blue Blue Orchid or Blue+White Dye Crafting Lime Sea Pickle or Green+White Dye Smelting Orange Orange Tulip or Red+Yellow Dye Crafting Pink Pink Tulip, Peony, or Red Dye+White Dye Crafting Purple Blue+Red Dye Crafting Red Poppy, Red Tulip, Rose Bush, or Beetroot Crafting White Bone Meal or Lily of the Valley Crafting Yellow Dandelion or Sunflower Crafting Uses for Concrete in Minecraft Use Concrete to build sturdy structures. Concrete is harder than stone, but it has a lower blast resistance, so your concrete structures can't withstand an explosion. Concrete Power can also be used to make bridges over water. FAQ Where do I find concrete in Minecraft? You won't find concrete "in the wild" in Minecraft. The only way to obtain it is to craft it using concrete powder and water. How do I dye concrete in Minecraft? You can't dye a concrete block in Minecraft, but you can make them in different colors. To do so, put a dye in the center square when you craft concrete powder with sand and gravel. Then, use that dyed concrete powder to make concrete blocks in the same color. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit More from Lifewire How to Make Fireworks in Minecraft How to Make a Map in Minecraft How to Make a Pickaxe in Minecraft How to Make a Lodestone in Minecraft How to Find Netherite in Minecraft How Do You Make a Healing Potion in Minecraft? How to Make an Enchantment Table in Minecraft and Add Bookshelves How Do You Make a Strength Potion in Minecraft? How to Make an Awkward Potion in Minecraft and What You Can Do With It How Do You Make a Night Vision Potion Minecraft? How to Make a Lead in Minecraft How to Make an End Portal in Minecraft How to Use Enchanted Books in Minecraft How to Spawn a Wither in Minecraft How to Make a Fire Resistance Potion in Minecraft How to Make a Torch in Minecraft By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies