How to Make Concrete in Minecraft

Once you make concrete powder, turn it into a concrete block to get concrete

By Robert Earl Wells III
Published on June 27, 2022

Knowing how to make Concrete in Minecraft can come in handy because it's one of the most durable and versatile blocks in the game. Concrete blocks come in different colors and cannot be set on fire.

These instructions apply to Minecraft on all platforms.

How to Get Concrete in Minecraft

Concrete doesn't occur naturally, so you must make it on your own. First, craft some Concrete Powder, then use it on a water block to create a Concrete block. Then, equip a pickaxe and mine the block to get your Concrete.

A Concrete block in water in Minecraft

To make multiple Concrete blocks, stack Concrete Powder blocks on top of one another. When you mine the Concrete with your pickaxe, the Concrete Power blocks will fall, and the bottom one will become Concrete. Keep mining the bottom block to collect as much Concrete as you need.

A stack of Concrete Powder on top of a Concrete block in water in Minecraft

Required Materials for Concrete

You need the following items to craft Concrete Power:

  • 4 Gravel
  • 4 Sand
  • 1 Dye (any color)

To turn Concrete Power into Concrete, all you need is a water source and a pickaxe to mine it with.

Red Sand cannot be used to make Concrete Powder.

How to Make Concrete Powder

To craft Concrete Powder, combine 4 Sand, 4 Gravel, and 1 Dye in a Crafting Table. It doesn't matter how you arrange the materials.

Pink Concrete Powder in a Crafting Table in Minecraft

Sand and Gravel can be found near water in most biomes. Different color dyes can be crafted or smelted from specific items using a Furnace.

How to Make White and Black Concrete in Minecraft

Use White Dye to make White Concrete Powder. You can craft White Dye using 1 Bone Meal or 1 Lily of the Valley.

White Dye in the Minecraft crafting grid

Use Black Dye to make Black Concrete Powder. To craft Black Dye, use 1 Ink Sac or 1 Wither Rose.

Black Dye in the Minecraft crafting grid

How to Make Dyes in Minecraft

Dyes can be made through crafting or smelting certain materials. Some colors can only be crafted by combing other colors:

Dye Materials   Method
Black Ink Sac or Lily of the Valley Crafting
Blue Lapis Lazuli or Cornflower Crafting
Brown Cocoa Beans Crafting
Cyan Blue+Green Dye Crafting
Gray White+Black Dye Crafting
Green Cactus Smelting
Light Blue Blue Orchid or Blue+White Dye Crafting
Lime Sea Pickle or Green+White Dye Smelting
Orange Orange Tulip or Red+Yellow Dye Crafting
Pink Pink Tulip, Peony, or Red Dye+White Dye Crafting
Purple Blue+Red Dye Crafting
Red Poppy, Red Tulip, Rose Bush, or Beetroot Crafting
White Bone Meal or Lily of the Valley Crafting
Yellow Dandelion or Sunflower Crafting

Uses for Concrete in Minecraft

Use Concrete to build sturdy structures. Concrete is harder than stone, but it has a lower blast resistance, so your concrete structures can't withstand an explosion. Concrete Power can also be used to make bridges over water.

A bridge of Concrete blocks over water in Minecraft
FAQ
  • Where do I find concrete in Minecraft?

    You won't find concrete "in the wild" in Minecraft. The only way to obtain it is to craft it using concrete powder and water.

  • How do I dye concrete in Minecraft?

    You can't dye a concrete block in Minecraft, but you can make them in different colors. To do so, put a dye in the center square when you craft concrete powder with sand and gravel. Then, use that dyed concrete powder to make concrete blocks in the same color.

