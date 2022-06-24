How to Make a Checklist in Google Docs

What to Know On toolbar > checklist icon > enter text > Return/Enter once for a new checkbox, twice for a new paragraph.

This article explains how to insert one checkbox, how to convert existing items into checkboxes, and how to create a checklist in Google Docs.

How to Create a Checklist in Google Docs

There are two ways to create a checklist in Google Docs. For the first, just follow the steps from the last section. In step 5, press Return/Enter once and add new text for the checkbox that appears. Repeat that until you've created the checklist.

Follow these steps for the other way to create a checklist in Google Docs:

Enter all of the text you want to be items on your checklist into your Google Doc. Each item that will have a checkbox next to it should be on its own line. Once you've got all of the items you want to turn into a checklist in the document, select all of the items. In the toolbar, click the checklist icon. Each item now has a checkbox next to it. Like in the last section, pressing the Return/Enter key once adds a new checkbox to the checklist. Pressing it twice starts a new paragraph.

Got a numbered or bulleted list that you want to convert to a checklist? Easy! Select all of the items in your numbered or bulleted list, then click the checklist icon in the toolbar and you'll have a checklist.

How to Create a Multi-Level Checklist in Google Docs

Need to make a multi-level checklist in which some items are indented underneath others? Here's what to do:

Create the checklist using the steps from the last section so that you have a checklist with all items on the same indent level. Place the cursor at the beginning of the line for an item that you want indented. Press the Tab key or click the Increase Indent button in the toolbar. Repeat this for as many items as you'd like to indent. Press Tab or click Increase Indent again to further indent items. There's no limit to the levels you can have besides the width of your document.

How to Insert Checkboxes in Google Docs

If you want to insert a single checkbox into your document in Google Docs, follow these steps:

In your Google Docs document, place the cursor where you want to add the checkbox. In almost all cases, this should be on a new line after the previous text. In the toolbar, click the checklist icon. A new checkbox is added to your document. Type to place text next to the checkbox. Press the Return or Enter key once to insert a new checkbox just below the first one. Press it twice to dismiss the second checkbox and to return to normal text editing.

You can also convert the existing text in your document into a checkbox. Start by making sure the text you want to make into a checkbox is on its own line. If you don't do that, and only select a part of a paragraph of text, the entire paragraph gets added to the checkbox. Once the text is on a new line, click the checklist icon in the toolbar.