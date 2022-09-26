Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Accessories & Hardware How to Make a Cent Sign on a Keyboard Smartphones: hold down the dollar sign button and swipe to the cent sign By Sandy Writtenhouse Sandy Writtenhouse Facebook Twitter Writer Kaplan University Sandy has been writing about technology since 2012. Her work has appeared on How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, iDownloadBlog, groovyPost, and many other websites. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Make Cent Sign on Windows Make Cent Sign on a Mac Make Cent Sign on Mobile Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Windows: With NumLock key enabled: Hold the Alt key, type 0162. Or, copy it from the Character Map.Mac: Press Option + 4 or select it from the Character Viewer.Android and iPhone: Open the number keyboard > tap and hold the dollar sign key, slide finger to the cent sign. This article explains how to type the cent sign on a Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone keyboard. On Windows and Mac, you also have alternative options in the Character Map or Character Viewer. Enter the Cent Sign on Windows The simplest way to enter the cent sign on Windows is with a keyboard shortcut. This method requires you to have either a numeric keypad, which is the number key set to the right of the letter keys, or a NumLock key that you can press to turn on. Hold the Alt key and type 0162 on the numeric keypad or the number keys with NumLock turned on. Use the Character Map If you don’t have a numeric keypad or the NumLock key, you can use the Character Map to copy and paste the cent sign. Open the Character Map from the Windows Accessories section in Start menu, using the Search, or ask Cortana. When the Character Map box opens, you can keep the default font as Arial. Then, select the cent sign, which is the fourth character from the right in the fifth row. Click Select to add the cent sign to the Characters to copy box and press Copy. In your document, place your cursor where you want the symbol and press Ctrl + V to paste it. Enter the Cent Sign on a Mac Similar to Windows, you can use a keyboard shortcut on a Mac to type the cent sign, but it's actually much easier: Place your cursor where you want to have the cent sign and press Option + 4 Use the Character Viewer macOS also has a tool that allows you to enter special characters, signs, and symbols. Here’s how to add the cent sign with the Character Viewer on Mac. Open the Character Viewer using Edit > Emoji & Symbols from the menu bar or the keyboard shortcut Command + Control + Space. When the Character Viewer box opens, select Currency Symbols on the left or enter “Cent” into the Search box on the top right. Select the cent sign in the Viewer and drag it into your document. Alternatively, place your cursor where you want the symbol in your document and double-click the cent sign in the Viewer. Enter the Cent Sign on Android or iPhone You can use the built-in keyboard on your Android device or iPhone to enter the cent sign in just a few taps. Access the numeric keyboard on your device by tapping the ?123 key on Android or 123 key on iPhone. Tap and hold the dollar sign key and you’ll see a small toolbar appear above it with additional symbols. Move your finger to the cent sign in the tiny toolbar and release to place it in your document. FAQ How do I make a cent sign on my Chromebook? Use Unicode shortcuts to type special characters on a Chromebook. First, press Ctrl+Shift+U, then type 00A2 and press Enter for the cent sign. How do I make a degree sign on my keyboard? Use Alt codes. For the degree symbol, hold the Alt key and type 176 (on Windows) or press Option+Shift+8 (on Mac). On Chromebooks, press Ctrl+Shift+U, then enter 00B0. How do I make a division sign on my keyboard? Use Alt codes. For the division symbol, hold the Alt key and type 246 (on Windows) or press Option+Shift+/ (on Mac). On Chromebooks, press Ctrl+Shift+U, then enter 00F7. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit