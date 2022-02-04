How to Make a Call From the Gmail App

What to Know Tap Chat , choose a contact, then tap the Phone to make a voice call or tap the Camera to make a video call.

This article explains how to call from the Gmail app for Android and iOS. This feature is available for anyone with a Google Workspace or personal Google account.

You can only make calls with the Gmail mobile app. If you access your Gmail account from another email app, you'll be redirected to the Gmail app when you accept a call from another Gmail user.



How Do I Make a Call From the Gmail App?

From the Gmail app, follow these steps to make voice or video calls:

Tap Chat at the bottom of the Gmail app. If you don't see the Chat option, tap Menu > Settings. Choose your account and tap Chat to enable it. Choose the contact you want to call. Tap the Phone to make a voice call, or tap the Camera to make a video call.

Google

When the recipient accepts, the call will begin within the app. For voice calls, you'll see the call duration at the top of the screen. If the person doesn't have the Gmail app, their phone will not ring, but they might see that you tried to call.

If the person doesn't answer, they will see a notification in their Chats. Likewise, when you miss a call, you'll get an alert in your Chats.



You can only make one-on-one calls in the Gmail app. For group calls, you'll need to set up a meeting in Google Meet.

Google

Why Can't I Make Calls in Gmail?

There's a chance this feature has not rolled out in your region. Try updating the app and checking your app permissions to ensure Gmail can access your microphone and camera.



If you don't see voice and video call options in your Chats, you can send an invitation to video chat via Google Meet (see above). In a chat, tap the Plus (+) next to the text field, then tap Meet link.

