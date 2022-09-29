Computers, Laptops & Tablets > Accessories & Hardware How to Make a Bullet Point on a Keyboard Use Alt + 0149 on PC, or Option + 8 on a Mac By Saikat Basu Saikat Basu Twitter Writer University of Pune (India) Saikat has been a technology writer for 12+ years. His writing has appeared at MakeUseOf, OnlineTechTips, GoSkills, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 29, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Type a Bullet Point on Any Keyboard Type a Bullet Point on a Windows PC Type a Bullet Point on a Mac Type a Bullet Point in Android Type a Bullet Point in iOS Frequently Asked Questions What to Know In Windows, select Num Lock > Alt > 0149.In macOS, select Option + 8.In Android and iOS, use the bullet point symbol on the second screen of the number keypad. This article will show you how to insert bullet points on any application for desktops and mobile devices. How to Type the Bullet Point Symbol on Any Keyboard Here's how to type the bullet point symbol with just the keyboard in front of you. How to Type a Bullet Point on a Windows PC You can use Alt key codes to insert special characters and symbols with the keyboard on a Windows PC. Follow these steps to type bullet points on a PC with a numeric keypad. Open the document and place the insertion pointer where you need a bullet point. Select the Num lock key on the keyboard. Select and hold the Alt key on the numeric keypad. Type the bullet alt code (0149) in sequence using the numeric keypad. Release the Alt key after typing the numeric code to insert the first bullet point in the document. Repeat for the second bullet point and so on. Tip: Modern laptops may not have a numeric keypad to save space. Open the on-screen keyboard (Win + Ctrl + O) and switch on the Num Lock key. Then, select Alt + 7 to insert the bullet point. How to Type a Bullet Point on a Mac A MacBook follows a different combination of keys as a shortcut for bullet points. Open the document and place the insertion pointer where you need a bullet point. On the keyboard, hold the Option key and type 8. Repeat for the second bullet and continue. How to Type a Bullet Point in Android All Android keyboards and Gboard support bullet points with a dedicated key that will work on any app that relies on text inputs. Follow these steps if you are using a standard Android keyboard. Tap the ?123 key on the keyboard. Tap the =< key to go to the second set of symbols on the keyboard. Select the bullet symbol (•) on the first row to insert it into the messaging or document app. Repeat for the second bullet point and more. Note: Some keyboards can have a different combination of symbols instead of the "?123" and "=< key" keys. For instance, a Samsung keyboard uses "!#1" to display the numeric keypad and then the "1/2" key to expand it and reveal the bullet symbol. How to Type a Bullet Point in iOS The keyboard on an iPhone or iPad has a dedicated bullet point key too. Follow the steps below to type bullet points in a chat or document screen. Tap the 123 key to open the number keypad. Tap the #+= key to go to the second screen of the number keypad and select the bullet point symbol key on the second row. Repeat for the second bullet point and more. FAQ How do I make a bullet point on my Chromebook keyboard? To type a bullet point on Chromebook, press Ctrl+Shift+U, then type 2022 and press Enter. How do I add bullet points to Google Slides? To add bullet points to Google Slides, select More (the three dots) in the toolbar, then select the Bulleted list symbol. Alternatively, you can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+Shift+8. How do I make a diamond bullet point on my keyboard? To type a diamond in Windows, press Alt+4 (make sure Num Lock is on). On Mac, press Option+Shift+V. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit