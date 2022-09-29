How to Make a Bullet Point on a Keyboard

What to Know In Windows, select Num Lock > Alt > 0149 .

This article will show you how to insert bullet points on any application for desktops and mobile devices.

How to Type the Bullet Point Symbol on Any Keyboard

Here's how to type the bullet point symbol with just the keyboard in front of you.

How to Type a Bullet Point on a Windows PC

You can use Alt key codes to insert special characters and symbols with the keyboard on a Windows PC. Follow these steps to type bullet points on a PC with a numeric keypad.

Open the document and place the insertion pointer where you need a bullet point. Select the Num lock key on the keyboard. Select and hold the Alt key on the numeric keypad. Type the bullet alt code (0149) in sequence using the numeric keypad. Release the Alt key after typing the numeric code to insert the first bullet point in the document. Repeat for the second bullet point and so on.

Tip: Modern laptops may not have a numeric keypad to save space. Open the on-screen keyboard (Win + Ctrl + O) and switch on the Num Lock key. Then, select Alt + 7 to insert the bullet point.

How to Type a Bullet Point on a Mac

A MacBook follows a different combination of keys as a shortcut for bullet points.

Open the document and place the insertion pointer where you need a bullet point. On the keyboard, hold the Option key and type 8. Repeat for the second bullet and continue.

How to Type a Bullet Point in Android

All Android keyboards and Gboard support bullet points with a dedicated key that will work on any app that relies on text inputs. Follow these steps if you are using a standard Android keyboard.

Tap the ?123 key on the keyboard. Tap the =< key to go to the second set of symbols on the keyboard. Select the bullet symbol (•) on the first row to insert it into the messaging or document app. Repeat for the second bullet point and more.

Note: Some keyboards can have a different combination of symbols instead of the "?123" and "=< key" keys. For instance, a Samsung keyboard uses "!#1" to display the numeric keypad and then the "1/2" key to expand it and reveal the bullet symbol.

How to Type a Bullet Point in iOS

The keyboard on an iPhone or iPad has a dedicated bullet point key too. Follow the steps below to type bullet points in a chat or document screen.

Tap the 123 key to open the number keypad. Tap the #+= key to go to the second screen of the number keypad and select the bullet point symbol key on the second row. Repeat for the second bullet point and more.