Software & Apps > Google Apps How to Do a Block Quote in Google Docs Start with Increase Indent and customize the rest in Line & Paragraph Spacing By Matthew S. Smith Matthew S. Smith Twitter Writer Beloit College Matthew S. Smith has been writing about consumer tech since 2007. Formerly the Lead Editor at Digital Trends, he's also written for PC Mag, TechHive, and others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Create a Block Quote Different Styles of Block Quotes When Block Quotes Are a Good Idea Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Highlight the text you'd like to use as a block quote.Select Increase Indent from the menu bar or use the Ctrl + ] keyboard shortcut.Open Format from the menu bar, then Line & Paragraph Spacing. Change as desired. Google Docs doesn't offer automatic block quote formatting, but users can add block quotes manually. This article will teach you how to do a block quote in Google Docs. How to Do a Block Quote in Google Docs Follow these steps to do a block quote in Google Docs. Place your cursor at the beginning of the text you'd like to make a block quote, then press Enter on the keyboard to separate the quote from the prior text. You may choose to press Enter twice to further separate the text, as desired. Highlight the text you'd like to make a block quote. Select Increase Indent from the menu bar. Alternatively, you can use the Ctrl + ] keyboard shortcut. With the block quote still highlighted, select Format from the menu bar, then open Line & Paragraph Spacing. Change spacing as desired. The default line spacing of 1.15 is fine for most block quotes, but some grammar styles require double spacing. Add additional formatting as desired. Quotation marks and italics are commonly used to make a block quote stand out in a document. You may also choose to increase the font size of the block quote. How Format a Block Quote in a Grammar Style with Google Docs The steps above will create a basic, generic block quote that stands out from surrounding text. This is ideal for personal use or when formatting a document to your own standard. However, you may need to format a block quote in a specific grammar style used by your university, company, or organization. Grammar style dictates details like line spacing and citation requirements. Here's a list of common styles with links to formatting notes for each: APA MLA Chicago AP Style These grammar styles are further modified by organizations to fit their needs, so consult a style guide from your organization if one is available. When Should I Use a Block Quote in Google Docs? There's no universal rule that decides when a block quote is appropriate. Each grammar style has its own specific requirements. However, two situations are the most common A short block quote, such as a single sentence, is often used to add visual impact to a quote. This is often used in news and editorial articles, as well as marketing and advertising copy. The quote may not be a full quote but instead an excerpt from a quote.Longer block quotes, which may include numerous sentences or even multiple paragraphs, are often used in academic and scholarly articles. Some grammar styles even require that a block quote be used if a quote is beyond a certain length. FAQ How do I make a hanging indent in Google Docs? To do a hanging indent in Google Docs, select the desired text and go to Format > Align & Indent > Indentation Options > Special Indent > Hanging. Define the parameters and select Apply. How do I type curly quotes and curly apostrophes in Google Docs? Google Docs will automatically turn double quotes into curly quotes with Smart Quotes enabled. Go to Tools > Preferences and check the Smart Quotes box to enable it. How do I add footnotes in Google Docs? To add footnotes in Google Docs, place the cursor where you want the footnote, then go to Insert > Footnote. In the mobile app, tap where you want the footnote, then tap the Plus (+) > Footnote. How do I use MLA format in Google Docs? To set up MLA format in Google Docs, use the Report MLA Add-on. There's also an APA add-on for using APA format in Google Docs. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit