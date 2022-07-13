What to Know Highlight the text you'd like to use as a block quote.

Select Increase Indent from the menu bar or use the Ctrl + ] keyboard shortcut.

from the menu bar or use the + keyboard shortcut. Open Format from the menu bar, then Line & Paragraph Spacing. Change as desired.

Google Docs doesn't offer automatic block quote formatting, but users can add block quotes manually. This article will teach you how to do a block quote in Google Docs.

How to Do a Block Quote in Google Docs

Follow these steps to do a block quote in Google Docs.



Place your cursor at the beginning of the text you'd like to make a block quote, then press Enter on the keyboard to separate the quote from the prior text. You may choose to press Enter twice to further separate the text, as desired. Highlight the text you'd like to make a block quote. Select Increase Indent from the menu bar. Alternatively, you can use the Ctrl + ] keyboard shortcut. With the block quote still highlighted, select Format from the menu bar, then open Line & Paragraph Spacing. Change spacing as desired. The default line spacing of 1.15 is fine for most block quotes, but some grammar styles require double spacing. Add additional formatting as desired. Quotation marks and italics are commonly used to make a block quote stand out in a document. You may also choose to increase the font size of the block quote.

How Format a Block Quote in a Grammar Style with Google Docs

The steps above will create a basic, generic block quote that stands out from surrounding text. This is ideal for personal use or when formatting a document to your own standard.

However, you may need to format a block quote in a specific grammar style used by your university, company, or organization. Grammar style dictates details like line spacing and citation requirements.

Here's a list of common styles with links to formatting notes for each:

These grammar styles are further modified by organizations to fit their needs, so consult a style guide from your organization if one is available.

When Should I Use a Block Quote in Google Docs?

There's no universal rule that decides when a block quote is appropriate. Each grammar style has its own specific requirements.

However, two situations are the most common

A short block quote, such as a single sentence, is often used to add visual impact to a quote. This is often used in news and editorial articles, as well as marketing and advertising copy. The quote may not be a full quote but instead an excerpt from a quote.

Longer block quotes, which may include numerous sentences or even multiple paragraphs, are often used in academic and scholarly articles. Some grammar styles even require that a block quote be used if a quote is beyond a certain length.