What to Know Perform the initial connection with a Lightning cable and allow future wireless connections.

Once in pairing mode, navigate to Settings > General > CarPlay on your phone, and select your vehicle.

> > on your phone, and select your vehicle. No CarPlay? Check for firmware updates, consider upgrading your head unit, or try a wireless adapter.

This article explains how to make Apple CarPlay wireless, including connecting to your vehicle’s built-in CarPlay wirelessly and adding wireless connectivity if your vehicle doesn’t already support it.

Apple

How to Use Wireless CarPlay

Apple CarPlay is a mirroring app that projects your phone to the screen of your vehicle’s infotainment system. If your vehicle doesn’t support CarPlay, you can’t use it. If your vehicle does support CarPlay, it may accept wired connections, wireless connections, or both.

In vehicles that support both wired and wireless connections, you can typically connect your phone with a Lightning cable to make the initial connection and then use it in either the wired or wireless configuration in the future. In other cases, you need to manually enable the wireless function.

If your vehicle does support wireless CarPlay, here’s how to set it up:



Press and hold the voice command button on your steering wheel, and make sure that your vehicle’s stereo is in Bluetooth or wireless mode. You may also need to put it into pairing mode using a vehicle-specific process, so consult your owner’s manual if you have trouble. Make sure that Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are enabled on your phone. Navigate to Settings > General > CarPlay, and select your vehicle.

How to Make Apple CarPlay Wireless

Wireless CarPlay requires a few things to work. The vehicle needs a touchscreen infotainment system that supports CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a dual-band Wi-Fi router. If it doesn’t have all those things, wireless CarPlay isn’t an option.

There are a few ways to add wireless CarPlay to a vehicle without it, but it’s rarely as simple as flipping a switch.

Here are the ways to make Apple CarPlay wireless:

Firmware update : Check with the manufacturer or your local dealer to see if a firmware update is available or if an update is expected. This usually isn’t an option because most cars don’t have dual-band Wi-Fi routers.

: Check with the manufacturer or your local dealer to see if a firmware update is available or if an update is expected. This usually isn’t an option because most cars don’t have dual-band Wi-Fi routers. Aftermarket head unit : This is the best way to add wireless CarPlay to your vehicle, but it isn’t always an option. Check to see if there are any aftermarket head units for your vehicle that support wireless CarPlay.

: This is the best way to add wireless CarPlay to your vehicle, but it isn’t always an option. Check to see if there are any aftermarket head units for your vehicle that support wireless CarPlay. Wireless adapter: This is the easiest way to add wireless CarPlay, but it isn’t always reliable. These dongles aren’t certified by Apple, so they come with compatibility and security risks.

How to Add Wireless CarPlay With a Firmware Update

Wireless CarPlay usually isn’t added with a firmware update, but it’s relatively simple to find out if yours is the exception. You can either research yourself and search the internet for firmware updates for your vehicle or contact the manufacturer or a local dealer.

To do the research, head to your favorite search engine and enter the year, make, and model of your vehicle, followed by “wireless CarPlay firmware update.”

This type of functionality usually isn’t added with a firmware update because it requires particular hardware. If your car doesn’t have a dual-band wireless router, no firmware update can change that.

The most common situation where this is an option is where a vehicle came with wireless CarPlay, but it doesn’t work with newer versions of iOS. In such a situation, the vehicle manufacturer may issue updated firmware to fix the problem.

How to Add Wireless CarPlay With an Aftermarket Head Unit

The head unit, also referred to as a stereo, receiver, or radio, is part of your vehicle's infotainment system that runs CarPlay. If you're able to replace the original head unit with one that supports wireless CarPlay, then you'll be able to use CarPlay wirelessly in your vehicle.

This isn't always an option because many newer vehicles' head units aren't easily replaceable. Instead of an easily removable modular unit, many newer vehicles have highly integrated head units and displays that handle climate controls and other functions. This may not be an option if that's the case with your vehicle.

The best way to determine if this is an option is to use a car audio website like Crutchfield or Sonic Electronix. Sites like these let you put in the year, make, and model of your vehicle, and then find components that are compatible with that specific vehicle.

If you find a wireless CarPlay head unit compatible with your vehicle, you'll need to remove and replace the old head unit with the new one. You'll need some tools, like screwdrivers, Torx drivers, pry tools, and soldering iron if you opt to do the job yourself, but most car audio retailers offer that service for an additional fee.

How to Add Wireless CarPlay With a Wireless Adapter

Wireless CarPlay adapters add wireless connectivity to vehicles that didn’t come with it. For this to work, your vehicle needs to have wired CarPlay. The adapter connects to your vehicle via the same USB port you normally use for wired CarPlay, and then you connect your iPhone to the adapter wirelessly.

This plug-and-play method can add wireless CarPlay to vehicles that wouldn’t otherwise have it, but it does have some issues. Apple doesn’t support this method of adding wireless connectivity to CarPlay, so these adapters aren’t Apple-certified. That doesn’t mean these adapters are all bad, but there’s no official oversight or certification to weed out the bad ones.

Users report issues like stuttering audio and Bluetooth connectivity issues. For example, some adapters must be re-paired every time you get in your car, while wireless CarPlay is supposed to reconnect automatically. Some security concerns stem from the unofficial nature of these adapters since Apple doesn’t authorize them and may be based on old, outdated, less secure versions of CarPlay.

