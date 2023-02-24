13 Ways to Make an Android Faster

Diagnosing why Android is slow can be difficult because it could be any number of software-related or hardware-related issues or a mixture of both! Fortunately, the culprit is likely related to software, which means there are lots of steps you can take to make Android faster, all completely free and easy to try.

Why Your Android Is So Slow

Every reason why Android is slow can be boiled down to two things: software and hardware.

Software issues usually arise because of limited storage space and memory, which happens when there's an excessive number of apps and files on the device. There might also be unresolved software bugs from an outdated app or operating system.

Additionally, a faulty battery or other failing hardware limits how well Android can perform.

Your device as a whole, and every app that's installed, are constantly competing for resources. When there isn't enough to go around, Android slows down, apps take longer to open, and nothing feels as smooth as it used to.



How to Make Android Faster

Few things are as frustrating as a slow phone, but don't get overwhelmed by this long list. The first few tips should be enough to provide noticeable performance improvements, especially for really slow phones. But we recommend completing all these steps; just restart your Android device a few times as you make your way through it.

Test your internet speed first! It's easy to conflate a slow phone with slow internet. Your phone or tablet might be running fine, just on a slow network. Our Why Is My Internet So Slow? article explains why your internet connection might be slow.



Is It Time for a New Phone?

In the end, your phone or tablet might be too outdated to respond and function at a speed you find reasonable. If you can't update to the latest Android OS, and replacing parts isn't something you want to try, you're better off buying a new phone.