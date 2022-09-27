How to Make an Arrow on a Keyboard

What to Know Windows : Using Alt key: type 24 (up), 25 (down), 26 (right), or 27 (left), and release Alt to create the arrow.

: Using Alt key: type 24 (up), 25 (down), 26 (right), or 27 (left), and release Alt to create the arrow. Mac : Open the Character Viewer , select Arrows on the left, and double-click an arrow on the right.

: Open the , select on the left, and double-click an arrow on the right. Android/iPhone: Android: Numeric keyboard > hold caret symbol > choose arrow. iPhone: Use emoji keyboard.

This article explains how to make an arrow using your keyboard on a Windows PC, Mac, Android, and iPhone.

Make an Arrow in Windows

You can make an arrow using a keyboard shortcut on Windows, but you’ll need either a numeric keypad or the NumLock key.

The NumLock key can typically be found on the upper right of the keyboard or attached to a Function key depending on your keyboard.



In the document you want an arrow: Hold the Alt key and enter one of the following number combinations depending on the arrow you want: Up arrow: 24

Down arrow: 25

Right arrow: 26

Left arrow: 27 Release the Alt key after you enter the number and you’ll then see your arrow in your document. The arrows can be copied and pasted like regular text into any document that accepts text.

Use the Character Map

If you don’t have a numeric keypad or the NumLock key, you can insert an arrow symbol using the Character Map on Windows.



Open the Character Map using Start > Windows Accessories, your Search box, or with Cortana. With the tool open, look for the up, down, right, or left arrow you want to use. To speed up the process, you can check the box for Advanced view at the bottom, enter “arrow” into the Search for box, and click Search. When you see the arrow you want to use, choose it and click Select. This moves it to the Characters to copy box. Select Copy. Go to your document, place your cursor where you want the arrow, and press Ctrl + V to paste it.

Make an Arrow on Mac

Unlike Windows, Mac doesn’t offer a shortcut for making an arrow with your keyboard. However, you can use the Character Viewer to insert an arrow into your document, note, or email.



To open the Character Viewer, go to Edit > Emoji & Symbols in the menu bar or use the keyboard shortcut Command + Control + Space. When the Character Viewer opens, select Arrows on the left. You’ll then see a large collection of arrows on the right sectioned by direction including right, left, up, down, double-sided arrows, and miscellaneous options. Choose the arrow you want to use and then either drag it into your document or double-click to place it in the document where your cursor sits.



Make an Arrow on Android

If you’re typing on your Android device and need an arrow, you’ll be happy to know that the keyboard can accommodate you quite easily.



With your document open, place your cursor where you want the arrow and press the ?123 key to open the numeric keyboard Next, press the =/< key to display additional symbols. Press and hold the caret key which is in the second row. You’ll see a small toolbar display above the caret key with left, up, down, and right arrows. Slide your finger to the arrow you want and release.

Make an Arrow on iPhone

On an iPhone, you use the emoji keyboard to place an arrow.



Tap either the Emoji button on the bottom left of the keyboard or the Globe key and choose Emoji. In the search field at the top of the emoji keyboard, enter “arrow.” You’ll then see directional arrows inside of squares. These include, up, down, left, right, and more options like double, circular, and diagonal. Tap to insert the one you want into your document.

Tip If you only want a right or left arrow, you can use the numeric keyboard on your iPhone. For a right arrow, type two hyphens with a greater than symbol or for a left arrow, type a less than symbol with two hyphens.