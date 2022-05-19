Gaming > Game Play How to Make a Lead in Minecraft Learn how to craft and use a leash in Minecraft By Robert Earl Wells III Published on May 19, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Game Play Consoles & PCs Gaming Services Game Play & Streaming Mobile Gaming If you know how to make a lead in Minecraft, you can use it as a leash or tether. That way, you can make any animal go where you want, and you don't have to worry about them running away. These instructions apply to Minecraft on all platforms. How to Make a Lead in Minecraft How Do You Make a Lead in Minecraft? Follow these steps to make a Lead (also known as a leash) in Minecraft: Get 1 Slimeball. You can collect them by defeating Slimes, which spawn in swamps or underground caves. Get 4 String. Find them in treasure chests or craft String from Cobwebs. You can find Cobwebs in mines or get them by defeating Spiders. In a Crafting Table, put 2 Strings in the first two boxes of the top row, then place 1 String and 1 Slimeball in the boxes underneath. Finally, place 1 String in the last box of the bottom row (in the lower-right corner of the grid). To make a Crafting Table, use 4 Wood Planks of any type. How Do You Use a Lead in Minecraft? Equip your Lead and use it on a passive mob (like a horse, axolotl, etc.) to attach it as a leash. How you use a Lead in Minecraft depends on your platform: PC/Mac: Right-clickXbox: LTPlayStation: L2Switch: ZLPocket Edition: Tap and hold As you move, the mob on a leash will follow you. To unleash it, interact with the mob using the controls above. To tie a mob to a fence, use your Lead on the mob, then use it on the fence. To set it free, interact with the leash tied to the fence post. You can get some animals to follow you by taming them or by carrying their favorite food. However, a Lead gives you more control over where your animal companions go. What Do You Need to Make a Lead in Minecraft? To craft a Lead, you only need the following: 1 Slimeball4 StringA Crafting Table Which Animals Can You Use Lead On in Minecraft? You can use a Lead on most neutral mobs, including: BeesCatsChickensCowsDolphinsDonkeysFoxesHoglinsHorsesIron golemsLlamasMooshroomsMulesOcelotsParrotsPigsPolar bearsRabbitsSheepSnow golemsSquidStridersWolvesZoglins Although you can't use a Lead on villagers, you can transport them to a different location with a minecart or a boat. FAQ How do I make a Lead without slime? To craft a Lead, you need a Slimeball. However, you can pick one up without crafting it by killing a Wandering Trader or separating them from their llamas. How do I lead a cow? To use a Lead with a cow, click the animal with the Lead equipped. It will then follow you around. You can also click a fence or other structure to "hitch" an animal you're leading to it. The mob will then stay within five squares of the one you attached the Lead to. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit