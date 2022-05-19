If you know how to make a lead in Minecraft, you can use it as a leash or tether. That way, you can make any animal go where you want, and you don't have to worry about them running away.

These instructions apply to Minecraft on all platforms.

How to Make a Lead in Minecraft

Follow these steps to make a Lead (also known as a leash) in Minecraft:

Get 1 Slimeball. You can collect them by defeating Slimes, which spawn in swamps or underground caves. Get 4 String. Find them in treasure chests or craft String from Cobwebs. You can find Cobwebs in mines or get them by defeating Spiders. In a Crafting Table, put 2 Strings in the first two boxes of the top row, then place 1 String and 1 Slimeball in the boxes underneath. Finally, place 1 String in the last box of the bottom row (in the lower-right corner of the grid). To make a Crafting Table, use 4 Wood Planks of any type.

How Do You Use a Lead in Minecraft?

Equip your Lead and use it on a passive mob (like a horse, axolotl, etc.) to attach it as a leash. How you use a Lead in Minecraft depends on your platform:

PC/Mac : Right-click

: Right-click Xbox : LT

: LT PlayStation : L2

: L2 Switch : ZL

: ZL Pocket Edition: Tap and hold

As you move, the mob on a leash will follow you. To unleash it, interact with the mob using the controls above.

To tie a mob to a fence, use your Lead on the mob, then use it on the fence. To set it free, interact with the leash tied to the fence post.



You can get some animals to follow you by taming them or by carrying their favorite food. However, a Lead gives you more control over where your animal companions go.

What Do You Need to Make a Lead in Minecraft?

To craft a Lead, you only need the following:

1 Slimeball

4 String

A Crafting Table

Which Animals Can You Use Lead On in Minecraft?

You can use a Lead on most neutral mobs, including:

Bees

Cats

Chickens

Cows

Dolphins

Donkeys

Foxes

Hoglins

Horses

Iron golems

Llamas

Mooshrooms

Mules

Ocelots

Parrots

Pigs

Polar bears

Rabbits

Sheep

Snow golems

Squid

Striders

Wolves

Zoglins

Although you can't use a Lead on villagers, you can transport them to a different location with a minecart or a boat.