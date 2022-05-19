How to Make a Fence in Minecraft

Build a fence wall with a gate that opens and closes

By Robert Earl Wells III
Published on May 19, 2022

To keep your crops and animals safe, you should know how to make a fence in Minecraft. Here's everything you need to know including the required materials, types of fences you can create, and how to make gates.

This information applies to Minecraft on all platforms.

How to Make a Fence in Minecraft

How Do I Build a Fence in Minecraft?

Before you can build a fence wall, you'll need to craft as many Fence blocks as possible. To make a Fence block, use 2 Sticks and 4 Wood Planks. In a Crafting Table, place 2 Wood Planks in the first column, 2 Sticks in the middle column, and 2 Wood Planks in the third column. Leave the bottom row empty.

How to make an Oak Fence in Minecraft

Depending on what type of wood you use, it's possible to craft dozens of different types of fences including:

  • Acacia Fences
  • Birch Fences
  • Crimson Fences
  • Dark Oak Fences
  • Jungle Fences
  • Mangrove Fences
  • Oak Fences
  • Spruce Fences
  • Warped Fences
  • Nether Brick Fences
How to make a Nether Brick Fence in Minecraft

How Do You Make a Fence Wall in Minecraft?

Follow these instructions to construct a fence wall with a gate that opens and shuts:

  1. Make as many Fence blocks as you need. It's fine to mix and match different types of wood fencing.

    Make Wood Planks from logs or blocks of wood, and then craft sticks using Wood Planks.

  2. Equip a Fence block and use it on the ground to place the first post. How you place the fence depends on your platform:

    • PC/Mac: Right-click
    • Xbox: LT
    • PlayStation: L2
    • Switch: ZL
    • Pocket Edition: Tap
    An Oak Fence post on the ground in Minecraft

  3. Place another Fence block beside the first post to connect the two pieces. If you place a Fence next to a wall, it will automatically connect to the block it's touching.

    Two connected Oak Fence blocks in Minecraft

  4. Keep connecting your fence. When you change directions, a corner post is automatically created.

    An Oak Fence corner post in Minecraft

  5. Before your fence wall is enclosed, leave an opening for a gate.

    Placing an Oak Fence Gate in between two Oak Fence blocks in Minecraft

  6. Equip your Fence Gate and place it in the empty space between two Fence blocks.

    An Oak Wood Fence with an Oak Wood Gate

To tie your animals to a fence, use Lead on the animal, then use the Lead on the fence.

How Do You Make a Fence Open and Close in Minecraft?

Every fence wall needs a gate that opens and closes. To make a Fence Gate, use 4 Sticks and 2 Wood Planks. In a Crafting Table, place 2 Sticks in the first column, 2 Wood Planks in the middle column, and 2 Sticks in the third column. Leave the bottom row empty.

How to make an Oak Fence Gate in Minecraft

Unlike regular Fence blocks, Fence Gates don't have posts in the ground. Interact with the gate to open it. To close the gate, interact with it again. How you close and open the gate depends on your platform:

  • PC/Mac: Right-click
  • Xbox: LT
  • PlayStation: L2
  • Switch: ZL
  • Pocket Edition: Tap

You can't connect Wood Fences to Nether Brick Fences, but Wood Fence Gates work fine with Nether Brick Fences.

An open Oak Wood Fence Gate
FAQ
  • How do I make a stone fence in Minecraft?

    Along with wood, you can build fences using bundles of Nether Bricks in place of planks and single Nether Bricks instead of sticks. Another stone alternative to a fence is a wall, which you can build by putting six of the same kind of blocks in the lower part of your crafting table (the top three boxes will be empty).

  • How do I make a fence post in Minecraft?

    When you're making a fence, the posts generate automatically as you run the material. To make a standalone post, however (for example, to hitch an animal to), you can stack fence blocks vertically. Because you aren't setting a direction for the fence on the ground, each new placement will only create a single post that you can make as tall as you need.

Was this page helpful?