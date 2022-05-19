Gaming > Game Play How to Make a Fence in Minecraft Build a fence wall with a gate that opens and closes By Robert Earl Wells III Published on May 19, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Game Play Consoles & PCs Gaming Services Game Play & Streaming Mobile Gaming To keep your crops and animals safe, you should know how to make a fence in Minecraft. Here's everything you need to know including the required materials, types of fences you can create, and how to make gates. This information applies to Minecraft on all platforms. How to Make a Fence in Minecraft How Do I Build a Fence in Minecraft? Before you can build a fence wall, you'll need to craft as many Fence blocks as possible. To make a Fence block, use 2 Sticks and 4 Wood Planks. In a Crafting Table, place 2 Wood Planks in the first column, 2 Sticks in the middle column, and 2 Wood Planks in the third column. Leave the bottom row empty. Depending on what type of wood you use, it's possible to craft dozens of different types of fences including: Acacia FencesBirch FencesCrimson FencesDark Oak FencesJungle FencesMangrove FencesOak FencesSpruce FencesWarped FencesNether Brick Fences How Do You Make a Fence Wall in Minecraft? Follow these instructions to construct a fence wall with a gate that opens and shuts: Make as many Fence blocks as you need. It's fine to mix and match different types of wood fencing. Make Wood Planks from logs or blocks of wood, and then craft sticks using Wood Planks. Equip a Fence block and use it on the ground to place the first post. How you place the fence depends on your platform: PC/Mac: Right-clickXbox: LTPlayStation: L2Switch: ZLPocket Edition: Tap Place another Fence block beside the first post to connect the two pieces. If you place a Fence next to a wall, it will automatically connect to the block it's touching. Keep connecting your fence. When you change directions, a corner post is automatically created. Before your fence wall is enclosed, leave an opening for a gate. Equip your Fence Gate and place it in the empty space between two Fence blocks. To tie your animals to a fence, use Lead on the animal, then use the Lead on the fence. How Do You Make a Fence Open and Close in Minecraft? Every fence wall needs a gate that opens and closes. To make a Fence Gate, use 4 Sticks and 2 Wood Planks. In a Crafting Table, place 2 Sticks in the first column, 2 Wood Planks in the middle column, and 2 Sticks in the third column. Leave the bottom row empty. Unlike regular Fence blocks, Fence Gates don't have posts in the ground. Interact with the gate to open it. To close the gate, interact with it again. How you close and open the gate depends on your platform: PC/Mac: Right-clickXbox: LTPlayStation: L2Switch: ZLPocket Edition: Tap You can't connect Wood Fences to Nether Brick Fences, but Wood Fence Gates work fine with Nether Brick Fences. FAQ How do I make a stone fence in Minecraft? Along with wood, you can build fences using bundles of Nether Bricks in place of planks and single Nether Bricks instead of sticks. Another stone alternative to a fence is a wall, which you can build by putting six of the same kind of blocks in the lower part of your crafting table (the top three boxes will be empty). How do I make a fence post in Minecraft? When you're making a fence, the posts generate automatically as you run the material. To make a standalone post, however (for example, to hitch an animal to), you can stack fence blocks vertically. Because you aren't setting a direction for the fence on the ground, each new placement will only create a single post that you can make as tall as you need. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit