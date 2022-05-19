To keep your crops and animals safe, you should know how to make a fence in Minecraft. Here's everything you need to know including the required materials, types of fences you can create, and how to make gates.

This information applies to Minecraft on all platforms.

How to Make a Fence in Minecraft

Before you can build a fence wall, you'll need to craft as many Fence blocks as possible. To make a Fence block, use 2 Sticks and 4 Wood Planks. In a Crafting Table, place 2 Wood Planks in the first column, 2 Sticks in the middle column, and 2 Wood Planks in the third column. Leave the bottom row empty.



Depending on what type of wood you use, it's possible to craft dozens of different types of fences including:

Acacia Fences

Birch Fences

Crimson Fences

Dark Oak Fences

Jungle Fences

Mangrove Fences

Oak Fences

Spruce Fences

Warped Fences

Nether Brick Fences

How Do You Make a Fence Wall in Minecraft?

Follow these instructions to construct a fence wall with a gate that opens and shuts:



Make as many Fence blocks as you need. It's fine to mix and match different types of wood fencing. Make Wood Planks from logs or blocks of wood, and then craft sticks using Wood Planks. Equip a Fence block and use it on the ground to place the first post. How you place the fence depends on your platform: PC/Mac : Right-click

: Right-click Xbox : LT

: LT PlayStation : L2

: L2 Switch : ZL

: ZL Pocket Edition: Tap

Place another Fence block beside the first post to connect the two pieces. If you place a Fence next to a wall, it will automatically connect to the block it's touching.

Keep connecting your fence. When you change directions, a corner post is automatically created. Before your fence wall is enclosed, leave an opening for a gate. Equip your Fence Gate and place it in the empty space between two Fence blocks.

To tie your animals to a fence, use Lead on the animal, then use the Lead on the fence.

How Do You Make a Fence Open and Close in Minecraft?

Every fence wall needs a gate that opens and closes. To make a Fence Gate, use 4 Sticks and 2 Wood Planks. In a Crafting Table, place 2 Sticks in the first column, 2 Wood Planks in the middle column, and 2 Sticks in the third column. Leave the bottom row empty.

Unlike regular Fence blocks, Fence Gates don't have posts in the ground. Interact with the gate to open it. To close the gate, interact with it again. How you close and open the gate depends on your platform:

PC/Mac : Right-click

: Right-click Xbox : LT

: LT PlayStation : L2

: L2 Switch : ZL

: ZL Pocket Edition: Tap



You can't connect Wood Fences to Nether Brick Fences, but Wood Fence Gates work fine with Nether Brick Fences.

