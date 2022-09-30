Before the first night falls, you should know how to make a Campfire in Minecraft. In addition to lighting up your base, Campfires can be used for cooking and collecting honey.

How to Make a Campfire in Minecraft

Here's how to collect everything you need to build a Campfire:

Collect 3 Wood blocks. Chop down trees to get Wood blocks. Any type of wood will work (Oak, Spruce, Jungle, etc.).

Make 3 Sticks. Place 2 Wood Planks in the crafting grid to get sticks. To make Wood Planks, place a Wood block in the crafting grid. Use 4 Wood Planks to build a Crafting Table. Get Coal or Charcoal. Use a Pickaxe to mine Coal blocks, which can usually be found just below the surface. To make Charcoal, use a Furnace to smelt a Wood block.

Craft a Campfire. Open your Crafting Table and put Coal in the center box. Put a Stick in the middle box of the top row, then put Sticks on each side of the Coal in the middle row. Finally, place 3 Wood blocks in the bottom row.

To make a Soul Campfire, replace the Coal with Soul Sand or Soul Soil. Soul Campfires are dimmer and cause more damage with their flames. To use your Campfire, equip it and place it on the ground.

What Can You Do With a Campfire?

Every base needs a Campfire as a source of light at night. The light and smoke from your Campfire can help guide you back home if you go exploring in the dark. If you want to get honey from a beehive, you can place a Campfire beside the hive to avoid getting stung by bees. Most importantly, Campfires can be used for cooking.

To skip through the night in Minecraft, make a bed to sleep in until morning.

How to Cook in Minecraft

Equip the item you want to cook and interact with the Campfire to start cooking. You can add up to four items at a time. After about 30 seconds, you can collect the cooked food. Meat must be cooked before you can safely eat it, and cooking vegetables can enhance their properties or produce useful crafting ingredients.



You can also cook items one at a time in a Furnace. Craft a Smoker to cook twice as fast.

What Is the Recipe for a Campfire in Minecraft?

Here's what you need to make a Campfire in Minecraft:

3 Sticks

1 Coal or 1 Charcoal

3 Wood

