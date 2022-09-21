If you have trouble getting back to your base, learn how to make a Beacon in Minecraft to light your way. Beacons also provide helpful status buffs to keep you safe.

Here's how to find and arrange the materials you need to craft a Beacon:

Summon a Wither and defeat it to get a Nether Star.

Make 5 Glass blocks. Smelt Sand in a Furnace to make Glass. Mine 3 Obsidian. Pour a Water Bucket over lava to create Obsidian blocks, then use a Diamond Pickaxe or Netherite Pickaxe to mine them. Craft the Beacon. In a Crafting Table, place 1 Nether Star in the middle box, place 3 Obsidian in the bottom row, and place 5 Glass blocks in the remaining boxes.

To further help you navigate your Minecraft World, you can make a map and customize it with a Cartography Table.

Build a Base for Your Beacon

To activate the Beacon, you must build a base out of Diamonds, Emeralds, Gold, Iron, or Netherite (any combination of these blocks will work).

Your base can be 1-4 layers high, and the blocks must be placed in a specific way:

Layer 1 : 9 blocks (3X3)

: 9 blocks (3X3) Layer 2 : 25 blocks (5X5)

: 25 blocks (5X5) Layer 3 : 49 blocks (7X7)

: 49 blocks (7X7) Layer 4: 81 blocks (9X9)

The potential benefits of the Beacon increase with each layer. Build your base in the shape of a pyramid with the largest layer on the bottom and the smallest on top. You will need a total of 244 blocks to build a 4-layer base from your Beacon.

The duration and range of the status bonus from your Beacon are determined by the size of your base: