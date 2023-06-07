Artists Have Heartache With AI Using Their Work—Magma Offers One Possible Solution

An online art platform is trying to protect creators from having their works copied by AI.

New tools allow art to be marked as created by AI.

But lawyers say that AI-generated art falls into a legal gray area.

The battle between artists and artificial intelligence (AI) is heating up, and one online art platform thinks it has a solution.

Magma, a browser-based creative service, is launching tools that it claims will protect artists from AI copying their work. The tools block the use of artists' names in prompts unless the artist has given explicit permission to do so.

"The AI art conversation goes beyond unethical practices for training models, and for many, treads into moral queries in how the artwork will be created in the future," Damian Kaczmarek, CEO at Magma, told Lifewire in an email interview. "Ultimately, the divide itself is what allows generative AI to exist in the foreseeable future, and quite simply means that regardless of how strong the opposition to AI is, generative AI is here to stay in one fashion or another."

Artists Protest AI

Magma claims to have nearly one million active users per month who create more than 15 million drawings per year. The platform recently established a beta test of the kind of AI tools that were becoming popular with artists worldwide. However, the AI test was met with fierce resistance by artists concerned that AI would take over their work.

AI has become a powerful tool for creating images, videos, music, and other forms of art. AI art apps like Lensa, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion allow anyone to generate realistic and creative artwork with just a few text prompts or clicks. However, artists have expressed dislike and distrust of AI art, claiming that it is unethical, unoriginal, and threatening to their livelihoods.

Some artists claim AI art relies on databases of human-made artworks often used without permission or credit. AI art apps employ machine learning algorithms to analyze millions of images and learn how to produce new ones based on the input. However, these images are not randomly selected from the internet; they are often scraped from websites and social media platforms where artists share their work. Some artists have even found their own artworks being reproduced by AI art apps, sometimes with their signatures still visible.

After listening to criticism, Magma embraced the new technology instead of yanking the AI tools.

"We don't want to take a back seat and instead would like to discover as quickly as possible with our artist community which aspects of generative AI in the canvas are most valuable to artists while remaining in control of their design," Kaczmarek said. "Developing solutions to bring value to and for artists is the challenge. We are approaching these issues head-on with openness to receiving all feedback in the hope of growing together as an equally valued community of creative voices."

Protecting Creators from AI Art Scraping

The company’s new iteration of its service includes ways to protect artists, including a method to ensure that AI content is permanently marked as AI to improve transparency amongst collaborators.

Magma also instituted a prompt history record for every canvas to ensure that everyone can see all the prompts that were used in the entire canvas timeline for sharing and transparency.

The new tools are meant to provide evidence that humans created a piece of art and are intended to help artists prove human ownership. A recent US copyright office ruling states that works created with AI are copyrightable as long as there’s human ownership.

But Star Kashman, who studies cybersecurity law, told Lifewire via email that AI is evolving so rapidly that the law and protections against intellectual theft have been unable to keep up.

"The issue with works of art is that although it is a copy of one's unique style, it also creates a unique piece to an extent,” Kashman added. “So the question there is, who really owns the rights to the work? Is it theft of someone's original work if it is altered in some way? I believe to an extent, it is. However, one may argue that you can do this in real life as well.”