Sonoma brings many familiar iOS features to the Mac.

Interactive widgets are coming to the Mac desktop.

The Messages app on macOS will look more like the iOS version.

Your Mac will soon look a lot more like an iPhone or iPad.

Apple is about to release Sonoma, the newest version of macOS, the operating system that runs on the Mac. With the update, Apple brings interactive widgets to the desktop, moving them out of the Today view and making them more prominent and valuable. It’s one of many new features that take their cue from iOS.

“These enhancements aim to streamline their digital experience,” Casey Profita, the CEO of Gophermods, told Lifewire in an email interview. “If you're an iOS user, you'll find the interface familiar and intuitive, boosting productivity with information and tools readily available on your desktop.”

Mobile OS for Your Mac

The latest Mac OS aims to bridge the gap between mobile and Mac operating systems. Key features include the introduction of Desktop Widgets, a concept borrowed from iOS, providing quick access to information directly from your Mac desktop, Profita said.

The Messages app on macOS has also been enhanced to align with its iOS version, creating a familiar user interface. Emulating the "Add to Home Screen" feature on iOS, OS Sonoma allows users to save and use websites as standalone apps.

“macOS is the heart of the Mac, and with Sonoma, we’re making it even more delightful and productive to use,” Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, said in a news release. “We think users are going to love macOS Sonoma and the new ways it enables them to personalize with widgets and stunning new screen savers, see new levels of gaming performance, and gain powerful productivity for video conferencing and browsing with Safari.”

Apple aims to enhance user convenience and capitalize on the success and familiarity of the iPhone.

People with iPhones or iPads will find many familiar features in Sonoma. A secure password-sharing feature, previously exclusive to iOS, is now available, enabling users to share passwords with trusted contacts. The ability to link related notes together, mirroring the functionality of the iOS Notes app, has also been introduced.

“Users can now enjoy more control with refined app permissions, similar to those on iOS,” Profita noted. “Finally, Siri can be activated simply by saying "Siri," bringing the macOS experience in line with iOS.”

New Features Galore

Of course, Sonoma isn’t all about iOS-like features. Safari is getting a significant update with privacy in mind. An enhancement to Private Browsing aims to shield users from trackers and from people who might have access to the user’s device. There are also new tracking and fingerprinting protections in Private Browsing that try to prevent websites from tracking or identifying the user. You’ll also get Private Browsing windows that lock when users are not using them.

Gamers won’t be left out of the latest update, either. A new game mode is meant to provide smoother and more consistent frame rates. Your ears might hear the difference when using this new mode, too, as it lowers audio latency with AirPods and reduces input latency with some game controllers by doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate.

Sonoma also bumps up the Mac’s accessibility features. Users with hearing disabilities can connect hearing devices to Macs for calls and media consumption. And those who don't speak can use Live Speech to type and vocalize their thoughts during calls and conversations. For users with physical and motor disabilities, phonetic suggestions appear when dictating and editing text with Voice Control on Mac. For those who are blind or have low vision, animated images can be automatically paused in Messages and Safari.

Some enhancements to Sonoma are just for fun. New screen savers include videos of various locations worldwide, such as the skyline of Hong Kong, the sandstone buttes of Monument Valley in Arizona, and the hills of Sonoma in Northern California.

Apple's decision to make the Mac more like an iPhone could be driven by their goal of creating a unified ecosystem, Nikita Sherbina, the CEO of AIScreen, noted in an email. He said the integration of iPhone-like features into the Mac through OS Sonoma provides users with a more cohesive and seamless experience across Apple devices. It allows for easier transition and familiarity for users who are already accustomed to the iPhone interface.

“By aligning the user experience across devices, Apple aims to enhance user convenience and capitalize on the success and familiarity of the iPhone, potentially expanding its customer base,” he added.