Amazing Widget Radio Shows Why Widgets Will Be macOS Sonoma's Killer Feature

MacOS Sonoma will add interactive desktop widgets.

Apple tried to popularize widgets twice before and failed both times.

They're on the desktop this time, so you can't forget about them.

MacOS Sonoma desktop widgets. Apple

With macOS Sonoma's new desktop widgets, the Mac is just about to get fun again.

In the next version of the Mac operating system, macOS Sonoma, launching this fall, you'll see a familiar face: Widgets. Apple has tried widgets more than once in the past, but this time it has made one small change that should finally bring them the popularity they deserve. And not only are these desktop widgets useful, but they also add some fun to your Mac, something it has been lacking in recent years.

"Fun is an essential part of learning something new. At the beginning of the 2000s, Microsoft introduced a set of games to help users learn how to use better computer controls: keyboard shortcuts, mouse left-click, right-click, etc. Fun also improves user engagement. It can make users feel better mentally and finally make the product unique," "Serhii Popov, software engineer at Setapp by MacPaw.

Hidden Widgets

Long-time Mac users will remember the OS X Dashboard, a kind of extra layer that would appear above your desktop when invoked by a mouse or keyboard shortcut. It was similar to the Launchpad on all today's Macs.

Dashboard, introduced in 2005's OS X Tiger, put widgets on this secondary desktop. Apple supplied many of these, from calendars to calculators, maps to notes, and of course, the ubiquitous stock ticker. It was pretty neat, and the widgets, as you can see from the screenshots in the Wikipedia article, were very similar to the widgets on the iPhone right now.

But Dashboard withered and died. The problem was the second desktop layer. Like Launchpad, the Dashboard remained out of sight and out of mind. And like another failed Apple idea—the MacBook Touch Bar—Apple seemed to give up on it almost immediately after launch.

"The Dashboard and Launchpad's lack of success can be attributed to the fact that most available widgets were developed by Apple, and they didn't have a significant impact on improving productivity. It was still easier and quicker to perform simple calculations using Spotlight than by clicking virtual buttons on the Calculator widget," says Popov.

Then came Apple's second attempt at widgets. If you're on the Mac, you can look at them right now. They're over there on the right side of the screen, in the Notification Center, trapped in their little drawer. You can open the drawer with a two-finger swipe from the right edge of your trackpad or with a keyboard or mouse shortcut if you have those setup.

But again, the Notification Center and its widgets are hidden until activated.

Sonoma's Desktop Widgets

Enter Sonoma's desktop widgets. To use these, you drag a widget out of the new widget dock and onto the desktop. It's just like the one that came to the iPad last year. When you do so, any files or folders already on the desktop will leap out of the way in a rather cute animation, and that's because these widgets live on the desktop. They can be grabbed and moved around like anything else you've dumped on that desktop. In fact, if you're a messy desktop person, then this might prompt you to tidy up.

MacOS Sonoma desktop widgets syncing with iPhone. Apple

The advantage of desktop widgets is clear. You can just glance at them any time. This fits with Apple's latest iPhone and iPad updates, which put widgets on the home screen, the lock screen, and even in an always-updating, always-showing window with Live Activities.

It's like the difference between digging your phone out of your pocket to check the time versus just glancing at your watch.

And these widgets bring back something else: Whimsy. Take a look at this amazing radio widget, a mockup designed by BasicAppleGuy. At one stroke, it adds a neat manually-tuned radio, a glanceable display, and the return of skeuomorphism, which has mostly been beaten out of Apple's designs since iOS 7 debuted in 2013.

BasicAppleGuy's radio widget mockup. BasicAppleGuy

You can even add widgets from your iPhone, and if your iPhone is near your Mac, those widgets will be updated from the iPhone. And these widgets, like those from the original Dashboard, are interactive. You can calculate, with the calculator, for example.

"Now simple operations, playing or pausing a podcast, skipping a track, or marking off a task, won't require blowing up the entire application," writes BasicAppleGuy on his blog.

Widgets might not be strictly necessary, but they are certainly useful and can be entertaining. I foresee widgets not just for info but for decorative purposes, the equivalent of hanging a trinket from your car's rearview mirror. What's not to like?