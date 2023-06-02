MacOS 14: News and Anticipated Price (Free), Release Date, Features, and Other Rumors

While details remain sparse, we expect to know all about the next macOS version at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). macOS 14 will replace macOS 13 Ventura once macOS 14 is released.

When Will MacOS 14 Be Released?

Apple will release full details about macOS 14, including its name and all of the new and updated features, at its WWDC keynote. This event is scheduled for June 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

If history indicates, Apple will release the macOS 14 developer beta that day. The public beta will likely launch a bit later. Anyone can sign up to try beta versions of macOS and other operating systems through Apple's Beta Software Program.

The full version of macOS 14 will be out in the fall, sometime between late October and mid-November. That guess is based on the previous three release dates:

macOS 13 (Ventura) : October 24, 2022

: October 24, 2022 macOS 12 (Monterey) : October 25, 2021

: October 25, 2021 macOS 11 (Big Sur): November 12, 2020



MacOS 14 Price Rumors

Apple doesn't charge for any updates to its operating systems; macOS 14 will be free.

Pre-Order Information

You can't pre-order macOS 14 because it will be free when it comes out. You can, however, sign up for the beta program to try it out early.

MacOS 14 Features

Reports say that macOS 14 won't represent a huge update with many new features, but it will likely expand on interactivity between Apple products as previous versions have. We may see some updates to the workflow system, Stage Manager, and we'll probably see some features tied to Apple's upcoming headset.



MacOS 14 Specs and Hardware

Apple hardware typically gets about five years of support from macOS; for example, macOS 13, which came out in 2022, worked with Macs made in 2017 and later. We can expect macOS 14 to be compatible with the ones from 2018 to now. The following models of Macs fall into this window:

iMac

2019 (21.5-inch Retina 4K, 27-inch Retina 5K)

2020 (27-inch Retina 5K)

2021 (24-inch M1)

Mac Mini

2018

2020 (M1)

2023

Mac Pro

2019 (21.5-inch Retina 4K)

2020

2021 (14-inch, 16-inch)

2022 (13-inch M2)

2023 (14-inch, 16-inch)

Mac Studio

2022

MacBook Air

2018 (13-inch Retina)

2019 (13-inch Retina)

2020 (13-inch Retina, M1)

2022 (M2)

MacBook Pro

2018 (13-inch, four Thunderbold; 15-inch)

2019 (13-inch, two Thunderbolt; 13-inch, four Thunderbolt; 15-inch; 16-inch)

2020 (13-inch, two Thunderbolt; 13-inch, four Thunderbolt; 13-inch M1)

2021 (14-inch, 16-inch)

2022 (13-inch M2)

2023 (14-inch, 16-inch)

What Will MacOS 14 Be Called?

Every version of macOS since Mavericks in 2013 has been named after a landmark in California, and that pattern will probably hold.

According to a tweet from Vox Media's Parker Ortolani, Apple has 15 names it has trademarked but not used yet, so it will probably be one of those.

The Latest News About MacOS 14

