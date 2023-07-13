Why Mac Sales Are Growing, Even as PC Sales Are Shrinking

PC sales have tanked, but Mac sales float ever higher.

It's a combination of excellent computers, ecosystem lock-in, and great value.

Thanks to an association with the iPhone and AirPods, the Mac is also the coolest computer around.

15-Inch MacBook Air. Apple

PC sales continue shrinking, yet Apple's Mac business jumped over 50 percent in the last quarter. People really, really like MacBooks Air.

According to data from research firm Canalys, demand for the new 15-inch MacBook Air boosted Apple's Mac sales by 51 percent, while PC sales declined 12 percent in the same period. And although that's smaller than the 30 percent drop seen over the previous two quarters, it's pretty clear that Apple is operating outside the ups and downs of Windows PCs. What's going on?

"Before the introduction of the M-chip, the MacBook Air was already a well-regarded machine due to its reasonable price, compact size, and superior build quality. These attributes made it popular among a diverse range of users, from students to professionals to casual users, often being chosen over PC laptops," Gregory Maksiuk, Senior Software Engineer at CleanMyMac X by MacPaw.

Apple Ecosystem

We can attribute the Mac's growth to several factors. One is that Macs are just cooler than PCs. Alone, that might not be enough to get people to spend $1,000 on a laptop when they can get a PC model for a fraction of the price, but the halo effect of Apple's other products, from AirPods to the iPhone and its essential social app, iMessage, to the all-day-battery iPad, might be strong enough to attract users who would otherwise avoid expensive laptops or even laptops in general.

The MacBook Pro. Apple

"One of the main reasons [we see Apple's growth] is Apple's marketing strategy that has been effective in appealing to younger consumers who may not want traditional Windows PCs. This is due to their familiarity with Apple products and software services that they are more accustomed to using daily, such as FaceTime, iCloud, AirDrop, etc.," Rick Elmore, CEO of Simply Noted, told Lifewire via email.

If you already own and love your iPhone and AirPods and are in the market for a computer, it makes sense to buy a Mac. You might already have your documents stored in iCloud, keep your photos in the iCloud Photo Library, and so on. And the integration between Apple's devices goes much further than that. For example, if you copy something like text, or a picture, on your Mac, you can immediately paste it onto your iPhone. Or if you are viewing a web page on your iPhone and wake up your Mac, you'll see a little Safari icon in your dock, which you can click to view the exact same page.

And this is before we get to the really insane integrations. For example, if you set your iPhone down on its edge near your Mac, you can use the iPhone's camera as a webcam for that Mac. You can also use the iPhone's microphone, also wirelessly, to record into Apple's Logic music app. Or use your AirPods without pairing them.

In short, if you own any Apple product already, then the extra value you get from a Mac over a PC is huge.

M-Series Chips and MacBooks Air

Then we get to the raw performance of these machines. The M-series chips that power the entire Mac lineup are way ahead of the competition. They're faster, use less battery power, and are custom-built to suit the Mac's software. This is especially important at the high end because it allows video editors, for example, to ingest, view, and edit multiple streams of 4K video on a laptop, on battery power, with no performance penalty.

15-Inch MacBook Air. Apple

"[T]he M1 chip is praised for its powerful computing capabilities and impressive battery life. This potent combination, in conjunction with the MacBook Air platform, crafted a highly effective machine which meets virtually all basic needs," says Maksiuk.

Finally, Mac buyers might not be so price sensitive. The Mac is a bargain for what you get, but it is also expensive because Apple just doesn't make cheap, compromised laptops. And if you're already on the market for a $1,000+ computer, then perhaps you're not penny-pinching and aren't so affected by any economic downturns.

Really, though, it's down to the fact that the current Mac lineup, the MacBooks Pro and Macbooks Air especially, are just killer, with no filler. The MacBook Air is particularly well priced, and then there's the fact that any pent-up demand for an affordable 15-inch Mac laptop just got released into the new 15-inch Air. Its fortunes may have fluctuated over the decades, but the Mac is totally back.