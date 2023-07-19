Make Sense of the Mac M3 Rumors

New M3 Macs will launch this fall.

The M3 chips will be a lot faster than the M2 series.

Apple's Pro chips are more dissimilar than the naming scheme suggests.

The rumors are swirling around a fall launch for M3 Apple Silicon Macs, but why so soon after last month's new M2 Macs? And what can the M3 bring anyway?

According to Bloomberg's rumor-whisperer Mark Gurman, the first M3-based Macs will arrive in October, probably a new iMac, and a 13-inch MacBook Air. It's an odd schedule because Apple only just announced the M2-based 15-inch MacBook Air, along with the M2 Ultra chip, which powers updated versions of the Mac Pro and Mac Studio. But as we shall see, it all, kind of makes sense in the end.

"Personally, considering Apple's marketing and strategy, I have this feeling that there won't be any groundbreaking innovations. The M3 chip might be faster than M2, but I don't think the difference will be that noticeable," Yurii Husynskyi, Senior Marketing Designer at software company MacPaw, told Lifewire via email. "Look at iPhones, for example - there aren't many big changes from one model to the next. They mostly make minor tweaks and call it a 'new' product."

M1, M2, and M3

This odd scheduling is happening for two reasons. One is that Apple suffered pandemic-caused delays and shortages just like everyone else. This explains why the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air launched last month, instead of alongside the 13-inch M2 Air back in July 2022.

But the other reason is related to the differences between Apple's M-series chips. While the M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max, and M2 Ultra might just sound like slightly-different versions of the same system on a chip (SoC), they are in fact very different.

For example, the M1 MacBook Pro (using the M1 Pro and Ultra SoC), came out in October 2021. Soon after, the M2 MacBook Air launched, which left the Mac lineup in the odd position of having the base model seemingly superior to the pro models.

But the M1 Pro is so much more capable than the M1 that its superiority more than carried over into the M2 era. The M1 MacBook Pro is still a much more powerful computer than the M2 Air.

This has happened before. The 2018 iPad Pro used Apple's A12X SoC, which was based on the A12 used in the iPhone XS. And yet the 2018 iPad Pro is still a powerful machine, and will even run iPadOS 17 when it launches this fall.

Mostly, the differences between the plain M, the Pro, and the Max chips are the number of CPU cores, GPU cores, and the split between low-power and high-performance cores. We've had enough chip talk for one day, but if you want to know more, here's a good comparison.

Should You Upgrade to Mac M3?

The big question is, should owners of the M2 Air upgrade to the M3 Air this fall? The answer is, probably not.

The Apple Silicon Mac era is all new, and we can't yet determine any patterns. But Apple has been making iPhones for years, and we know all about that. Every year, we get new iPhones, with new chips. And every year, they are a little bit faster. It's very likely that the Macs will follow the same model, although maybe every 18 months instead of every year.

In this case, the difference from one model to the next won't be much. Only those looking for the very best performance, at all costs, will benefit, and those people are probably buying MacBook Pro Maxes. Plus, the original M1 was so far ahead of the PC competition that Intel still hasn't caught up. Just like with the iPhone, you can keep a Mac for many years, by which time the performance difference will be noticeable.

But there's one wrinkle. The M3 chips will experience a "die shrink," which is to say, their circuits will be smaller. Chip processes are currently measured in nanometers, and the M3 will go from 5nm (used by both the M1 and M2) to 3nm.

"With a jump of 5nm to 3nm, the performance gains will at the least match the multi-core performance offered by the M2 Pro, while at best it will outperform all the features offered in previous models," UK-based electronics retailer and telecommunications specialist Steven Athwal told Lifewire via email.

That's quite a jump, and if it tells us one thing, it's that we still don't know much about Apple's long-term plans for its Apple Silicon-era Macs. The answer, then, to "Should you upgrade to the M3 MacBook Air when it arrives?" is "Wait and see."