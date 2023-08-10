M3 Mac Mini: News and Expected Price, Release Date, Specs; and More Rumors

Apple seems poised to unveil its newest line of Apple Silicon chips. The M3 series should appear in hardware this fall, possibly in a new Mac Mini. Here's what we know about it so far.

When Will the M3 Mac Mini Be Released?

If the Mac Mini appears at Apple's usual fall event, where it usually focuses on hardware, we can expect it to release within a couple of weeks to a month after it. Apple usually holds this event in mid-September, so in this case, we'd say the M3 Mac Mini will come out in late September to mid-October.

Complicating things here is that the most recent Mac Mini, which contains the M2 Apple Silicon chip, just launched in January 2023. We don't expect Apple to bring out a new one so soon, so we think we'll see this one in early 2024 at the earliest.

Lifewire's Release Date Estimate While we'll probably see M3 MacBooks this fall, we don't expect the Mini to launch before January 2024.

M3 Mac Mini Price Rumors

We haven't heard any rumors about how much the M3 Mac Mini might cost, but we can make a guess based on previous models. The 2023 version came in two versions. The one with the standard M2 chip started at $599 for a 256GB hard drive ($799 for 512GB). The M2 Pro version was $1,299.

Assuming the M3 chip also has a Pro and/or Max version, the next Mac Mini will probably also come in different versions. Since the space between launches is so small, we'd expect the M3 Mac Mini to come out at the same prices, with the 2023 versions getting price cuts.

Pre-Order Information

Apple hasn't officially announced the M3 Mac Mini, so we don't have pre-order info yet. Expect orders to open as soon as the company makes the hardware public.

M3 Mac Mini Features

The Mac Mini works as a lower-cost option for desktop users. It's a small, square box, akin to the Apple TV, that you connect to a separate display (either one of Apple's or another manufacturer's). None of this should change with the new model, but it should have some different specs.

M3 Mac Mini Specs and Hardware

A report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that while Apple is testing M3 Macs, the Mini will come out later than MacBooks Pro and Air. He does, however, provide some possible specs for the M3:

Eight-core central processer (four performance, four efficiency)

10-core graphics processor

24GB memory

These numbers would likely reflect the base M3 chip, not a Pro or Max version because it's the same as the present Mac Mini. Gurman also says that the machine Apple is testing runs macOS 14.1, suggesting it will be ready later than this fall.

Apple may also make these machines with an M3 Pro chip, which reportedly has better specs, including a 12-core CPU and an 18-core GPU. An M3 Max chip—if one comes out later—would bump these numbers (and the price) up even further; Gurman's guess is a 14-core CPU and at least a 40-core GPU.

Apple, Inc

As for ports, we don't expect much to change between the M2 and M3 Mac Minis. The current base offering has Ethernet, two Thunderbolt-4 ports, one HDMI, two USB-A, and a headphone jack. The Pro version has two more Thunderbolt ports (for four total), but that's the only difference.

The Latest News About the M3 Mac Mini

You can get more computer, laptop, and tablet news here on Lifewire, but here are some stories about the M3 chip and the devices it will power.