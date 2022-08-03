News > Gaming LucidSound’s New Gaming Headphones Are Completely Hands Free The LS100X is designed for Xbox and PC players By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 3, 2022 11:30AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Gaming headphones have grown from a niche industry to something more, thanks to added features and specifications that truly improve the whole experience. LucidSound has been at the forefront of this charge for years, and they just announced another pair of headphones for their ever-increasing stable. The LS100X Wireless Gaming Headset is designed for Xbox Series X|S and PC players but integrates nicely with mobile devices and other gaming consoles. LucidSound What's the feature set? The LS100X includes an advanced battery that lasts up to 130 hours with a Bluetooth connection and up to 72 hours when used with a wireless USB adapter. Most gaming headsets last 30 to 40 hours per charge, so this is pretty big news for marathon or competitive gamers. These headphones also include a dedicated game mode that provides low latency and reduced interference, even in crowded environments with abundant competing wireless signals. Switching between modes and connection types (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth) is achieved just by pushing a button on the side. Speaking of buttons on the side, each ear cup plays host to various audio controls, allowing users to adjust settings on the fly. There's also a dual-mic system, complete with mic monitoring, for offering encouragement, or friendly trash-talking, mid-game. LucidSound These microphones support voice controls, too, so you can operate the various parameters with voice prompts instead of fiddling with the ear cups in the middle of an intense battle. As for sound, there are multiple EQ modes, and Xbox and PC gamers can access Windows Sonic for spatial audio. The LS100X is fairly budget-friendly, at $100, and is available now via LucidSound. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit