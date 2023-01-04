News > Gaming Looking for the Perfect Xbox or PlayStation Headset? JBL May Have You Covered Introducing the Quantum 360X/P and Quantum 910X/P By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 4, 2023 01:46PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming JBL has just announced a pair of headphones manufactured specifically for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The JBL Quantum 360X/P and Quantum 910X/P boast availability in white and blue for Sony fans and black and green for Xbox aficionados. A main draw with these headsets is immersive and accurate audio. Each pair ships with proprietary spatial audio virtualization software that adjust head tracking parameters in ways specific to each console. JBL Each of these headphones also ships with JBL's DualSource technology that pairs the headset to your actual phone, so you never miss an important call as you save the world from bloodthirsty aliens or supersoldiers or whatever. "Our JBL Quantum portfolio, including the new Xbox and PlayStation additions, give players at every level a competitive advantage for their console preferences," said Dave Rogers, President of parent company Harman's Lifestyle Division. To that end, the 910X and 910P models include integrated head tracking for spatial surround sound, active noise canceling, and wireless USB-A/C console connections. JBL The 360 series allows users to play and charge simultaneously, so they never have to bow out to hit the power outlet. These are also wireless headphones that connect up to two simultaneous devices and feature 22 hours of battery life. These headphones officially launch in March, with early access on JBL.com before becoming available at retail outlets. There is no pricing information at this time, though each unit will ship in eco-friendly packaging. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit