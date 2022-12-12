Want Pro-Grade Photos? New Luxury Phone Offers a Retractable Portrait Lens

Smartphone manufacturer Tecno has just announced a model intended for professional photographers called the Phantom X2.

What makes this phone so friendly to shutterbugs? The Phantom X2 features a fully retractable camera lens, which the company says is comparable to a professional-grade camera. Many new phones feature retractable lenses in some way or another, but a fully retractable lens allows for 2.5x optical zoom and a 65mm focal length.

Techno Mobile

The company says the lens "empowers users to capture portraits comparable to professional camera shots with just a pocket-sized device,” but the proof will be in the post-release pudding.

Beyond the camera, this is a fairly robust device, with a new MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset that has been purpose-built for improved 5G connections. The exterior is a mix of bold and eco-friendly, with a unibody double-curved build with a microfiber backing made with recycled fibers.

The 6.8” 120Hz AMOLED display is also fairly noteworthy, with a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

This smartphone is available in three colors that the company says are “mysterious” and space-inspired but look like your basic gray, silver, and orange.

The Phantom X2 will be available globally later this month, but the company has not officially announced pricing. However, there are many options to choose from beyond those cosmic colors, as both RAM and internal storage vary.