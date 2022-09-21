News > Smart & Connected Life Logitech's New Light and Microphone Aim to Boost Your Content Quality A new light and microphone for your broadcasting pleasure By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 12:02PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Logitech has a pair of new tools to help streamers (or anyone who streams or films themselves, really) improve the look and sound of their content. The Blue Sona and Litra Beam are joining the Logitech for Creators brand extension to offer what Logitech claims is "pro-level" streaming hardware. More to the point, the aim is to provide studio-quality results without studio-quality prices. Logitech Microphones can be challenging to choose from since there are many options out there, but the Blue Sona is meant to simplify matters—both in terms of choice and approachability. The XLR mic can provide a +25dB boost in audio gain without needing an external booster and doesn't need high-end studio software for it, either. The Dual-diaphragm capsule design uses microphones facing towards and away from you to detect and reduce (or outright eliminate) unwanted ambient noise. It also comes with a 290-degree swivel mount to help keep it in the most useful position as you move or shift around. Lighting can also be difficult to get right, and Logitech hopes the Litra Beam will help you with that, too. The adjustable desk-mounted LED light uses a three-way adjustable stand for height, rotation, and tilt to make it easier for you to find the right angles without any extra hardware. The Litra Beam has been tested and deemed safe for all-day use with little to no worry about headaches or eye strain. Brightness and color temperature can also be adjusted using the Litra Beam controls or the G HUB app. However, Twitch integration isn’t an option, so you can’t sync it to react to donations or subscriptions. Both the Blue Sona and the Litra Beam are available now in the US, Canada, and select European countries with an MSRP of $349.99 and $99.99, respectively. You can grab one (or both) from most major retailers or directly from Logitech. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit