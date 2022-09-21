News > Gaming Logitech’s New Cloud Handheld Is Nearly Here and Supports Loads of Games We have a date, a price, and more By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 21, 2022 02:56PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Logitech has revealed its G series CLOUD gaming handheld, along with pricing and expected release date. We knew something was coming, but now we have all the official details: Logitech's G series CLOUD handheld gaming console is coming, and sooner than you might think. But don't think of it as a Switch or Steam Deck competitor—this handheld was specifically created for cloud gaming rather than adhering to one particular platform format. Logitech The CLOUD offers a 7-inch 1080p HD touch screen display with a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth sharp visuals while also boasting a battery life of over 12 hours with extended play. As a handheld, it's designed to be portable, and its advertised 463 grams (approximately one pound) sits between the Switch's 297 g and the Steam Deck's much heavier 669 g. It also provides what Logitech is calling "precision gaming controls" for solid performance whether you're playing for fun or competitively online. The controls are mappable and include Linear Haptics for feedback you can feel, along with a 6-axis IMU sensor for gyroscopic motion. Logitech None of that means much if you can't play any games on it, but the CLOUD will have a large selection of those as well. Logitech has confirmed support for NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and SteamLink for your Steam library. You'll also be able to use the CLOUD for other unspecified remote play (possibly PS Remote Play?) and video streaming apps if you download them off of Google Play. You'll be able to get your hands on the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld starting sometime in October in North America, either directly from Logitech or through Amazon and Best Buy. The MSRP will be $349.99 on release, but preorders through Logitech are reduced to $299.99 for a limited time. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit