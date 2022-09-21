Logitech’s New Cloud Handheld Is Nearly Here and Supports Loads of Games

Logitech has revealed its G series CLOUD gaming handheld, along with pricing and expected release date.

We knew something was coming, but now we have all the official details: Logitech's G series CLOUD handheld gaming console is coming, and sooner than you might think. But don't think of it as a Switch or Steam Deck competitor—this handheld was specifically created for cloud gaming rather than adhering to one particular platform format.

Logitech

The CLOUD offers a 7-inch 1080p HD touch screen display with a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth sharp visuals while also boasting a battery life of over 12 hours with extended play. As a handheld, it's designed to be portable, and its advertised 463 grams (approximately one pound) sits between the Switch's 297 g and the Steam Deck's much heavier 669 g.

It also provides what Logitech is calling "precision gaming controls" for solid performance whether you're playing for fun or competitively online. The controls are mappable and include Linear Haptics for feedback you can feel, along with a 6-axis IMU sensor for gyroscopic motion.

Logitech

None of that means much if you can't play any games on it, but the CLOUD will have a large selection of those as well. Logitech has confirmed support for NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and SteamLink for your Steam library. You'll also be able to use the CLOUD for other unspecified remote play (possibly PS Remote Play?) and video streaming apps if you download them off of Google Play.

You'll be able to get your hands on the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld starting sometime in October in North America, either directly from Logitech or through Amazon and Best Buy. The MSRP will be $349.99 on release, but preorders through Logitech are reduced to $299.99 for a limited time.